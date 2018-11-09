"A" safe place

× Expand OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center

National watchdog organization The Leapfrog Group announced OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center has achieved an "A" rating in safety, placing it among the safest hospitals in the country.

“We are pleased but not surprised at these high ratings,” said Ajay Pathak, president of OSF Saint Anthony’s. “Providing the highest level of care has always been our focus and it’s great to see our efforts recognized in this way. Although we are appreciative of the recognition by Leapfrog, we strive on a daily basis to ensure the safest environment for our patients to receive care.”

Hospitals are assigned A, B, C, D and F grades based on 27 publicly available measures of patient safety. These measures include patient care management, medication safety, frequency of healthcare-associated infection and maternity care. The biannual report is calculated by a panel of safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

To see the full grade report of all eligible OSF facilities, visit the website.

