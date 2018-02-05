A salute from the heart

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

GRANITE CITY — With knee problems preventing Madison County Board member Helen Hawkins from attending the Valentines for Vets program on Feb. 2 at Frohardt Elementary School, Linda Knogl took her place as the event’s coordinator.

A member of the Granite City Board of Education, Knogl read a statement Hawkins wrote about how much the veterans are appreciated for serving the United States.

After reading the two-minute statement, Knogl became emotional.

“The first time I read it, I started crying,” she said.

The program provides students the opportunity to make Valentine’s Day cards for veterans. Granite City Superintendent Jim Greenwald, Frohardt Principal Terry Mitchell and Steve Russel – veterans outreach coordinator for U.S. Rep. Mike Bost – were among the other people who attended the 15-minute event.

“The children and their enthusiasm and dedication in this school district has always been astounding,” Knogl said. “We want to continue that kind of involvement in their interest in their community and beyond. I think this is one project that does that. It takes them beyond their community to people who are far away and people who are taking care of protecting us. I think they’re showing such good respect in that way. I’m really thrilled that all of the students pre-k through 12th grade participated in this. We’re looking forward to making this an annual event.”

Students who attended were Bryant Duncan, Carleigh Grahm, Grace Joiner, Amyah Jones, Adalynn Knowton, Austin Margrabe, Hailey McCoy, Chris Rivers, Lili Scofield, Laney Watkins, and Briyah Williams.

Duncan, a third-grader, said he enjoyed being part of the event.

“It’s really good because I get to make people happy,” he said.

Russel thanked the students for the time and effort on working on the Valentine’s cards for the veterans. They will be delivered to the USS Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier in San Diego.

“When we’re out and about and we receive cards like this or letters from schoolchildren across the United States, that’s a bright moment,” Russel said. “It gave us a sense that people from around the country are supporting us, and that you are what we’re fighting for.”

Greenwald said Hawkins, who has worked as Nameoki Township clerk for more than 25 years, has been the originator and facilitator of the program the last several years.

“She’s an integral part of the leadership of our community,” the superintendent said. “She had a husband who was a decorated war hero. He actually fought in World War II against the Nazis and Adolf Hitler. She loves this.”

Knogl said she was pleased Russel attended the event. She first met the veterans outreach coordinator in June during a D-Day ceremony at Chouteau Township Hall.

“We talked about programs to further this kind of project,” the school board member said. “When we started with the idea of the Valentines of the Veterans, I called him immediately and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got something going on.’ He’s been involved in distributing those Valentines before with the school district. He was familiar with it. We worked with him and it was wonderful.”

Knogl said the teachers were helpful in the project.

“They’re devoted professionals in our district,” she said. “When we have a project like this, they throw themselves into it and they are the motivational instruments in the classroom for these children to do their very best, especially for a project like this and also in their studies. I have to give the teachers the utmost credit for all they do.”

