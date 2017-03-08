A second chance to meet the candidates

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Alton residents listen to candidates at a March 7 election forum hosted by the East End Improvement Association at the Atrium Hotel and Convention Center.

ALTON — The second of four community forums designed to give voters a chance to meet Alton’s mayoral candidates also saw an opportunity to pack the house on March 7. This forum also was the first opportunity for aldermanic candidates to introduce themselves collectively to their constituents.

The East End Improvement Association, along with its foundation, hosted the event at the Atrium Hotel and Convention Center, with Steve Schwartz serving as the evening’s moderator.

The alderman races

Retiring aldermen and city officials were recognized first, including 1st Ward alderman Jim Ryan, who has served for 12 years, and 6th Ward alderman Gary Fleming, serving for 20 years. Alton City Treasurer Cindy Roth is retiring from her position after 12 years of service as well.

Unopposed city officials and alderman on the April 4 ballot include City Clerk Mary Boulds and City Treasurer Cameo Foster, along with 5th Ward alderman Charles Brake and 7th Ward alderman David Boulds. This will be City Clerk Mary Boulds’ 7th term, as well as Brake’s. David Boulds is seeking his 5th term, while Cameo Foster will be serving her first term as city treasurer. Foster is an employee in the City Treasurer’s Office.

Candidates for opposed aldermanic seats in the upcoming election had the chance to introduce themselves and talk briefly about their qualifications and goals.

In the 1st Ward, the aldermanic candidates are Brian Campbell and James Hernandez. Carolyn MacAfee is the incumbent in the 2nd Ward. Her challenger is Eric Konkol. Incumbent Michael Velloff faces challenger Aaron Womack (who was absent from the forum) in the 3rd Ward aldermanic contest. There are five candidates for the 4th Ward seat: incumbent Tammy Smith and challengers Rosetta Brown, Carlton Cannon, Stanton Holliday and Steven Kimbrough Sr. Finally, in the 6th Ward, candidates include Terry Bristow and Stephanie Elliott.

The mayoral run

Mayoral candidates include incumbent Mayor Brant Walker, along with challengers Scott Dixon, Danny Rauschkolb and Joshua Young. Audience questions gathered previously in the evening were posed to each candidate.

The first question asked the mayoral candidates to share if they supported the new ambulance service provided by the Alton Fire Department.

Dixon and Rauschkolb both indicated they wanted to “see how it goes” now that it has been implemented, with Rauschkolb adding that he thinks Alton Memorial and LifeStar should get first calls, with Alton Fire Ambulance only picking up those of which Alton Memorial and LifeStar can’t take. Walker indicated that he supports the city-run ambulance service, noting that the city fire department “already had EMTs and paramedics — they just needed the transport service.”

When asked about bringing business to Alton, Rauschkolb first noted the importance of bringing in new businesses, including small business, into the city for many reasons, including jobs. He said his plans and strategies would include creating a job task force as well as pursuing more grants while providing more tax incentives and tapping into the city’s “knowledge and know-how” to bring them in.

Walker said he would continue what’s already been working, and continue pushing for more infrastructure and quality of life improvements throughout the city. He also noted the phenomenal opportunities that are coming when the multimodal transportation facility opens this summer in Alton at the site of the former Robert Wadlow golf course.

Young said he would continue to support what is already working for the city but also incorporate new ideas. He said he would reach out as well to locals who want to build a business.

“I would open up the door, wide open, to all those dreamers out there,” Young said.

Dixon called out the need for a comprehensive city plan that would thoroughly address this. Dixon also said he would reach out to St. Louis and see what the city can do.

Regarding keeping existing business, Walker said he would continue the business retention visits that are already being done during his current term as mayor. Young said he would be an advocate for business owners, adding more TIF districts while building the city’s purchasing capacity. Young added he would introduce practices such as taking advantage of the river’s ability to generate wind power and installing solar street lights while making it easier for businesses to grow in the city. Rauschkolb said he would lower fees and eliminate red tape for businesses.

The evening ended with a challenge — “Why do you desire to be mayor of a city with such financial challenges?”

“I believe in the future,” Rauschkolb said. “I believe Alton has a future to do well, and with the right guidance bringing in new industry into Alton, the financial problems will fix themselves. It’s all about innovation and creation, getting businesses and industry to come here and help take care of our citizens. We need to continue to do whatever it takes to be the top city in Southern Illinois. We’re not that far off. It’s all a matter of desire.”

Walker said his desire was for “the same reason as I ran last time … I believe in this city.”

He pointed out that he has personally invested in the city of Alton, purchasing and restoring 15 properties and opening a business here.

“I could have done that anywhere, but I chose to do it in Alton because I believe in it,” he said.

“I was born with challenge,” Young said. “I see people go through challenges every day.”

He added that he believes in the people of the city, and would channel their strength and experiences to formulate programs to address the city’s financial challenges.

With his response, Dixon noted that Alton is “a great city, but it could be greater if we just get going in the right direction.”

He announced he would not be signing up for the city’s pension if elected, nor would he take on the health insurance benefits offered to the position. Both actions, Dixon said, demonstrate his strong level of love for the city and his dedication.

Alton Main Street Inc. will host a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Riverbender.com Community Center, 200 W. Third St., with mayoral candidates available for questions along with aldermanic candidates from the 1st and 3rd wards.

A fourth candidate forum will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Alton YWCA, 304 E. Third St., and will be facilitated by local high school students.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter