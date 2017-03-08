A shortened timeline for saving Alton's train station

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske The College Avenue train station in Alton.

The group organizing an attempt to save the current College Avenue train station from demolition was recently given a much-shortened timeline to achieve any success.

At the Feb. 27 meeting of the Alton Area Landmarks Association, Mayor Brant Walker shared the city’s plan for marketing the current property. Once the new multi-modal transportation center opens on Homer Adams Parkway at the site of the former Robert Wadlow golf course, the current College Avenue site will be effectively out of service.

Save the Alton Train Station Facebook group organizer Jennifer Campbell noted Greg Caffey, Alton’s director of the Department of Development and Housing, was on hand along with Walker to discuss the project’s progress and next steps with approximately 12 people who attended the meeting.

According to Campbell, Caffey said Union Pacific Railroad, owners of the current station’s site, has secured a grant that will cover the cost of the station’s demolition. This grant expires in September. Therefore, any plans for saving it from demolition would have to be implemented and successfully completed prior to its expiration.

“The meeting seems rather bleak,” Campbell said. “It was rather disappointing as it seems we have less time than we thought before to save it.”

Initially, the understanding from members of the group was that there would be one year after the College Avenue station closed to secure it from demolition.

Save the Alton Train Station

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter