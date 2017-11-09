GRANITE CITY — Dr. Robert Blankenship was a fan of chocolate.

In his office at Gateway Regional Medical Center, he had a sign bearing the inscription “A Chocolate A Day Keeps The Doctor Away.”

When Blankenship passed away Oct. 14 at age 78, that sign was moved into the office of his colleague, Dr. Larry Harmon.

“He’s just a classy individual,” Harmon said. “He’s an old-time physician like I am. We still like to talk to patients, not just see patients, testing them and then say good-bye.”

Blankenship served as a physician at Gateway Regional Medical Center for 50 years. He had served as chief of staff at the hospital for several years.

“It’s a loss to the community and a loss to everybody who knew him,” Harmon said.

Ted Eilerman, who worked as the CEO at the hospital for 25 years before retiring in 2001, was one of his patients.

“I came to Granite City in 1968 and Dr. Blankenship and Dr. (Terry) Randall were my physicians,” Eilerman said. “Dr. Randall went away to become an anesthesiologist and Dr. Blankenship was my doctor until his death.”

Eilerman said the last time he saw Blankenship was several months ago while getting a checkup.

“He was very professional and a superb physician,” he said. “He didn’t worry about who could pay or who couldn’t pay. He had a great sense of humor. He was an all-around good guy. He was down to earth.”

Blankenship was born May 10, 1939, in Richmond, Va. Before becoming a physician, he served as a captain with the Army during the Vietnam War.

“He’s a Southern gentleman,” Harmon said. “He settled here (in Granite City), from what I understand. He was originally stationed here at the Army depot. When he finished his tour, he and another doctor (Terry Randall) were in partnership for a few years.”

Blankenship also worked for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 20 years, serving as the physician at the jail and detention center. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Maryville and enjoyed golfing and traveling.

Harmon said Blankenship will be remembered for his love and care for patients.

“He’s a very cool, very calm and very bright gentleman and is very concerned about his patients,” he said. “We’ve discussed patients many times about different things that may be going on. I didn’t really know him outside the hospital.”

Harmon said he had known Blankenship since 1977, when he started working as a physician at Gateway Regional Medical Center, formerly St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

“He was a fixture to the community even when I started,” said Harmon, who born and raised in Granite City. “He’s been around for at least five or six years before I started.”

Blankenship married Sandra Siebert on Dec. 29, 1990. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children and their spouses, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two brothers, a sister and many other relatives.

