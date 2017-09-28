A strong foundation

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate (From left) Granite City Area Community Foundation president Jim Greenwald, trustee Keith Burton, vice-president John Manoogian and treasurer Mark Maynard talk to other members during a meeting Sept. 18 at the Six Mile Regional Library District downtown branch.

GRANITE CITY — Domingo Valencia and Mercie Mendoza came up with an idea of having a memorial statue of former U.S. Olympic soccer player Ruben Mendoza built in the downtown area.

So several months ago, the Granite City residents turned to the Granite City Area Community Foundation for help.

“When we had Domingo and Mercie here, they were like, ‘My goodness, you’re exactly what we’ve been looking for,’” foundation president Jim Greenwald said.

The nonprofit foundation provides opportunities for individuals and groups to sponsor special projects and community endeavors that support ideas to help improve the Granite City area. It also establishes endowment, grant, and scholarship opportunities to sustain and preserve local growth.

“We feel like this really has some potential,” Greenwald said. “There’s a lot of people in Granite City who are thinking, ‘You know, I’d like to do something, but I don’t know what and I don’t know who I could go to.’”

The foundation is helping out with funds for the Ruben Mendoza statue, which will be built at Niedringhaus Avenue. Besides playing on three U.S. Olympic soccer teams, Mendoza also helped bring soccer to Granite City High in 1967. He died in 2010.

The organization also helps with funds for the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame, the Granite City Community Performing Arts Center, community services, literacy projects, visual arts, food and nutrition, athletics, beautification projects and music projects.

Greenwald, who is also the superintendent of the Granite City School District, said the foundation returned last year after being on hiatus for several years.

“They care a lot of about Granite City,” he said. “This past year, we decided that we feel like we’re one of the best-kept secrets in town. So this foundation is alive and well and ready to grow. We want to give the opportunity to be able to earmark their wishes, their dreams, their endowments and their desires in a lot of different ways.”

There are four officers and 11 members in the foundation. Besides Greenwald, Granite City High School director of performing arts John Manoogian, Calvary Life Church pastor Mark Maynard and Six Mile Regional Library District executive director Tina Hubert are the other officers. Manoogian is the vice-president, Maynard is the treasurer and Hubert is the secretary.

Victoria Arguelles, Keith Burton, Conrad “Babe” Champion, Tanja Cook, Daren DePew, Ron Dillard, Cindy Gavilsky, Teri Havron, Nancy LeVault, Tom Schooley and Ron Simpson are the trustees.

“Mr. Champion was instrumental in the first iteration of the Granite City Area Community Foundation and has been really behind of us having something available for people being able to contribute, especially for like the Old Grads Party,” Hubert said. “People say, ‘How can I get it back?’ They had a lot to do with that. He was on the first board for this foundation that met a long time ago. Several people were on that first board and have continued on the second board.”

The foundation has meetings at 3:45 p.m. every third Monday of each month at the downtown branch of the Six Mile Library.

For more information, email gcacf@smrld.org.

