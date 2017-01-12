A time for caring and sharing

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Nameoki Township Assessor Tammy Hanfelder receives a monetary donation from Supervisor Randy Viessman on Dec. 6 at the township office. Hanfelder received $400 to help make food baskets for the Senior Citizen Holiday Food Drive.

PONTOON BEACH — The Nameoki Township Holiday Food Drive needed money to create food baskets for senior citizens.

Randy Viessman came to the rescue.

The township supervisor cooked turkeys Nov. 24 and made $400 from donations from people receiving turkeys. He cooked 43 turkeys, but he didn’t charge for any of them. He said 35 to 40 people gave donations.

On Dec. 6 at the township office, he gave the money to Assessor Tammy Hanfelder, who is also the food drive coordinator, to help make the food baskets.

“I thank him a lot,” Hanfelder said. “It helps a whole lot.”

It’s the second consecutive year Viessman donated money for the food drive, which is in its third year. Last year, he made $300.

“I thought I would raise $500, but I gave away 15 free turkeys,” Viessman said. “I’m glad that they’re doing it and I can make the money and give it to them and let them decide what they want to do with it. I’ve been cooking since I got the new cooker. My partner and I don’t do it to make money. I just cooked 20 for our church in Edwardsville.”

The food drive also got contributions from Grigsby Intermediate School, Shop ‘n Save in Granite City and Makayla Bird of Girl Scout Troop 606.

Grigsby’s students collected more than 800 non-perishable food items in a one-week period, Shop ‘n Save donated turkeys and Bird — who was earning a Girl Scouts bronze award — collected food items for the senior citizens as well as for laid-off steelworkers.

“We get a lot of help from the community,” Deputy Assessor John Ver Straten said. “It’s the people in the community who helped give and helped create this.”

Hanfelder said the food drive has come a long way from its first year in 2014.

“The first year was rough,” she said. “I put in $200. I went shopping and just got the things that we didn’t have out of my pocket. The next year, it was more and more and this year, it has been great.”

The food drive is for people 65 and older living in Nameoki Township. Hanfelder said senior residents received food baskets based on income.

“A lot of them needed help,” the assessor said. “I thought: how about some of the other people who were just needy? Usually, they know where to go to get help. They have more areas they can go to. The seniors can’t get out sometimes. They can’t get out to the grocery store. That’s why I limited it to senior citizens in Nameoki Township.”

