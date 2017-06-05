A tribute to heroes

GRANITE CITY — Chuck Edwards has served in three wars: World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

The retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and Granite City resident got to talk about his experiences in those wars at the Memorial Day ceremony May 29 at Veterans Memorial Park.

“Ladies and gentleman, I’m proud to be here today,” Edwards said. “I want to say I have been retired for 26 years, 1 month and 15 days.”

Dozens of people attended the 25-minute ceremony to honor the memory of fallen American heroes. The park has a big statue of residents’ names who served the U.S. military in all wars and conflicts since World War I.

“All of you here today and all of those in similar ceremonies around the country know that Memorial Day is not just simply a three-day weekend or a major shopping day,” retired AMVETS Post 204 auxiliary sergeant Nick McLaren said. “This is a time for Americans to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. The first World War was referred to as the war to end all wars. Tragically, it was not. Since then, throughout America’s history, courageous men and women have answered the call to defend our country and promote peace throughout the world.”

Wreaths were placed at the park to remember the people who served our country.

“I’m very grateful to be here today to honor all of those who have served our nation,” AMVETS Post 204 auxiliary president and master of ceremonies Claudia Kelly said. “To paraphrase one of our presidents, there are no ceremonies, there are no parades and no hugs or handshakes that could truly honor your service. Only that we remember and we serve. We have gathered today to honor those veterans who are no longer with us.”

Kelly said she was pleased Edwards attended the ceremony.

“I’m proud to call him a friend,” she said.

During his military service, Edwards flew planes such as F-86 Sabres and C-133s. He also traveled to Europe and Asia.

“Going back to my cadet days when I graduated, I was assigned to the aircraft port command,” said Edwards, who was born in Granite City but moved to Staunton when he was a boy. “I thought at that time it was a kick in the pants, but I enjoyed every minute of it. I wanted to go to combat, but the Air Force ended up putting me where they needed me. I flew many aircrafts and have repositioned those aircrafts as needed.”

Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer also attended. The Granite City High School brass quartet provided the music.

