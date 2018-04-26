A true legacy

“He never met a stranger.”

That is what friends and relatives are saying about a local business entrepreneur who helped build the foundation of the community.

Joseph Weston Glik, owner of Glik’s retail stores, died April 10, surrounded by loved ones.

Glik, who ran the family-owned and operated business most of his life, was a pillar of the community, and his legacy lives on through his accomplishments and family.

Glik and his sons Jeffrey, who serves as company president, and James, who serves as vice president, have expanded operations in recent years, continuing the chain’s success. There are now 65 stores in 10 states.

“My father’s business was (there) in the beginning of strip centers, along with other businesses including Shermer’s, Hudson’s Jewelry, and a music store,” his son Jim said.

Glik, 91, was honored with a memorial service April 17 at Congregation Shaare Emeth in Creve Coeur, Mo. The service turned out many close friends and relatives, as he had a large family. He and first wife, Gussie Kapp, had four children; Robert, Jeffrey, James and Judith. The family lost Gussie in 1986 and later Joe married Judith, who also had three children, Terence Berg, Dennis Berg and Nancy Ellman.

Joe was in the first graduating class at Community School and later attended Washington University, where he earned a business degree. He played soccer and football while studying at the university and is remembered for his sportsmanship and love of athletics. He excelled at soccer. He also an avid fisherman and golfer.

The Gliks' story

Joseph Glik, Joe’s grandfather, opened the first Glik’s in 1897.

After a short time in the Navy, Joe assumed management of the Glik Co. when his father, Morris, died in 1945, and began opening additional stores across the Midwest. Today, the company remains family-owned and boasts more than 120 years serving the area.

Joe was the third-generation leader of the enterprise, which began with his grandfather, Joseph, selling goods in a horse-drawn wagon throughout the Midwest. In 1897, the first retail menswear store opened in downtown St. Louis. In 1902, he expanded operations, opening a second store in Madison.

The Granite City location was later sold to his son, Morris.

Joe retired in 1995 but still was involved with the company and did his fair share to improve the community throughout the rest of his life.

Love for his community

While working at the store, he earned his degree from Washington University in 1950. His success earned him the university’s Distinguished Alumni Award in 1998. After Gussie passed, he decided to honor her memory by setting up a scholarship award in her name for the Olin Business School at his alma mater. The scholarship is for junior or senior BSBA students interested in retailing. It has been awarded to 21 individuals throughout the years.

He also donated funds to open a park in Edwardsville, named Joe Glik Park. His donation, along with two state grants, built the park, which later expanded to include seven more acres, some of which are now reserved as a dog park. He also helped fund a park in Highland.

In May 2009, the Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County awarded Glik’s with its Business of the Month award, noting what a success the retailer had become. In 2017, Joe was honored by the chamber with the Citizen of the Year award at the annual What’s Right, Right Here banquet. He received the Lifetime Achievement award from the chamber as well, where he served on the board of directors.

He donated his time and efforts to other agencies such as the Tri-Cities United Way, where he served as chairman and Board of Directors president. He was also on the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Foundation board, and received its De La Roche award.

Throughout his life, Joe donated time, energy, and love to his community. He was most accomplished in presenting a legacy to his children and grandchildren, passing down the family business and encouraging them to continue to succeed.

