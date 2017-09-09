A turkey of a tee off

× Expand Faith Family Church Pastor Buddy Manley stands outside of the church at 78 E. Penning Ave. in Wood River with his wife, Tracy. The church’s inaugural golf tournament Sept. 24 at Woodland Hills Golf Course will provide residents in need with Thanksgiving and Christmas turkeys. Offering the service for the third year, the church hopes to give away at least 150 birds this season.

WOOD RIVER — Turkeys and golf balls — what seems like a strange combination is actually the perfect combo for a local congregation looking to serve its community.

Faith Family Church, 78 E. Penning Ave., will hold an inaugural golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 24, at Woodland Hills Golf Course, 2839 Harris Lane in Alton.

“We came up with the idea as a way to raise more money,” Pastor Buddy Manley said. “I saw other organizations were having golf tournaments and they were extremely successful.

“For golfers, this is a really great deal,” he said. “For only $80 per player, each player receives two great meals, a cart, a $100 gift card for golf apparel, and a fun day at Woodland Hills. Every golfer who comes out to play with us will be $20 ahead and depending on how many golfers we have, there will be cash prizes as well.”

Proceeds will provide residents in need with Thanksgiving and Christmas turkeys. Offering the service for the third year, the church hopes to give away at least 150 birds this season.

“As people drive by on First Street, a volunteer will hand people a frozen turkey,” Manley said. “We will be giving away turkeys to anyone who feels they need a turkey and drives by the church on a specific date we have yet to determine. Last year we gave away 100 turkeys.”

This year, the church also will partner with area Jack Schmitt dealerships to fill a truck with clothes, toys, and food for the less fortunate during the holidays. Donations can be dropped off at the church building.

Part of the Faith Family Churches of Illinois, Wood River’s order formed in 2007 in Rosewood Heights. The group did some home-hopping before finding a permanent home on Penning in August 2016. The non-denominational church has 25 members and provides services at 11 a.m. Sundays.

“We are always looking for more members,” Manley said. “We are just Christians, straight out of the Bible. If you believe everything in the Bible is relevant, then this is the place for you.”

He began his ministry as a youth leader in 2000, moved up to associate pastor and then pastor in 2014.

“There is always a place for you to come as you are,” Tracy, his wife, said. “This is a friendly, loving place.”

Last Saturday was a work day at the church. Members were busy cleaning the garage and working on the yard, hoping to make their sanctuary as attractive to visitors as possible ... in spite of Buddy’s tendency to be a pack rat.

“We haven’t a chance to clean the garage since we moved in; Buddy hates to throw anything away,” church member and Tracy’s sister Cherie Patton said, laughing. “We would love to see the church grow. There is room for many more people.”

More information on the turkey giveaway will be published in AdVantage News. For information on the golf tournament, call Buddy Manley at (618) 709-2220.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter