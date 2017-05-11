A verbal shootout in council chambers

The house was packed at the Alton City Council meeting on May 10, with standing room only for many.

Family and friends, along with community members, turned out in force to help write another page in Alton’s history. Many of them were unprepared for the “show” they were about to witness.

During the council’s special inaugural meeting that followed its regular session, Mayor Brant Walker asked newly seated council members to approve his list of appointments for the upcoming term. Alderman Michael Velloff quickly asked that the appointments of police chief and deputy chief be separated from the rest of the list; he was supported by fellow council members Charles Brake and Stephanie Elliott in his request.

The motives behind the request would be made obvious moments after the council’s vote resulted in their separation from the rest of the list.

Velloff cited a lack of leadership, a lack of supervision, a lack of communication and a lack of morale as his reasons for opposing the reappointment of Jason “Jake” Simmons to the position of police chief, indicating these deficiencies were “all reflections of Jake Simmons as the chief.”

Velloff noted that Simmons had made much progress with the community during his term as chief, but that there is turmoil within the department. Velloff said he had personally witnessed some of the turmoil, and more had been shared with him through a few police officers. He also cited failings listed in the community policing report released in March.

“I am not saying to oust Jake Simmons from the department, but to move him back to lieutenant,” Velloff said. “Everyone was not born to be a leader.”

Simmons replied with an acknowledgment of the low scores in the community policing report, which he plans to further address. As for Velloff’s comments regarding alleged departmental turmoil, Simmons agreed there are morale issues in the police department, while saying to Velloff, “It is unprofessional of you to make a comment in front of these people before you come to me.”

A further comment by Simmons was made directly toward the issues Velloff shared as coming from within the department.

“It is not fair for you to listen to a few officers you drink with on weekends,” Simmons said.

Alderman Charles Brake also remarked on Simmons’ abilities as chief during the meeting, at one point saying, “I don’t think your personnel-handling skills are appropriate.”

Velloff also questioned Simmons’ residency status. Both Simmons and Walker confirmed that Simmons has residency within the city of Alton, with Simmons stating emphatically to Velloff, “How dare you, sir, bring my family, my wife and my kids, into your own political agenda.”

Walker then addressed Velloff’s comments.

“At the end of the day it is my decision, it is my team,” Walker said. “I am the coach. I get to pick my coaching staff. It was the voters’ choice that I am the mayor. This is my management team I trust.”

Walker supported his choice of Simmons, and all of his appointees, with his team-coach analogy.

Ultimately, in a 4-3 vote, Simmons was reappointed as police chief. Aldermen Brian Campbell, Carolyn MacAfee, Tammy Smith and David Boulds all voted in favor of Simmons’ reappointment. Velloff, Brake and Stephanie Elliott cast the dissenting votes.

The vote that confirmed Simmons’ reappointment was met with loud applause from the crowded chambers, with several audience members cheering as they stood and applauded.

Equally contentious was the appointment of Sgt. Terry Buhs to the position of deputy chief.

Again, Velloff initiated the debate. He tried to get Buhs’ appointment laid over, saying he only learned about the issue Tuesday. He argued that the two new aldermen, Campbell and Elliott, who had just been sworn in minutes earlier, may not be fully informed.

“I thought we killed it three or four years ago,” Velloff also cited, referring to an ordinance previously passed by the council in 2009 to eliminate the deputy chief position. He further questioned how much the promotion would cost in salary and how it would be paid for.

Simmons said Buhs would get about a $15,000 pay boost with the promotion, with the total salary already worked into the draft budget for fiscal year 2017-18. Simmons also said that they would not fill the sergeant position Buhs is vacating to save on costs, a statement Walker confirmed.

Simmons said the department had a deputy chief in years past and needs to have one again.

“This is needed to help me with community projects,” Simmons said, including addressing the concerns raised through the community policing survey published in March as well as carrying out its plans for improvement, along with the continuance of the crime-free housing initiative and to assist when labor contract negotiations begin this fall.

Brake chimed in with Velloff, stating his objections to the deputy chief position being revived. He pointed out Walker had promised not to fill the deputy chief position that had been vacant since 2009, but now was doing so. Walker replied by saying that he kept his promise during his first term in office, but the need is once again there.

Adding financial constraints to a budget that is already operating “in a difficult situation” was another concern cited by both Brake and Velloff. Also argued as a reason for directly opposing the appointment of Buhs to the deputy chief’s position is the promotion of him as a sergeant over higher-ranking lieutenants and a captain. Buhs has been with the Alton Police Department since 1989.

Simmons and Walker both cited the choice of Buhs as the right one, given his work within the department and his connection to the city. “Terry is from the community, he grew up here,” Walker said. “His kids are active in the community, his family is rooted here. He has been leading the housing initiative with the department for 28 years. He knows the community.”

When the vote was finally called for and cast, the resulting 4-3 decision affirmed Walker’s appointment of Buhs as deputy chief. The three dissenting votes came again from Velloff, Brake and Elliott. Voting in favor of Buhs’ appointment were Campbell, MacAfee, Smith and Boulds.

“We have made far too much progress in the last four years to be consumed by petty differences any further,” Simmons said after the meeting. “We all have to be united in our common interests and work toward a better city. I hope we can all move forward, for an even better Alton.”

As previously noted, both newly elected and re-elected city officials were sworn in Wednesday night, assuming their official positions at the special inaugural session that followed the regularly scheduled meeting of the council.

Among the newly elected officials taking their oaths of office were 1st Ward Alderman Brian Campbell and 6th Ward Alderwoman Stephanie Elliott. Tammy Smith, alderwoman for the 4th Ward, was also sworn in after winning the seat in her first official run for the office. She had been previously appointed to the position to fill the vacancy left upon the death of Alice Martin.

Re-elected City Council members sworn in to resume their service to the city included Carolyn MacAfee, Michael Velloff, Charles Brake and David Boulds. MacAfee was also nominated to serve as mayor pro-tem, with unanimous approval of the council.

Walker and City Clerk Mary Boulds were also sworn in, as was new city treasurer, Cameo Foster.

Recognized for their service were departing aldermen Jim Ryan and Gary Fleming, along with former city treasurer Cynthia Roth. The mayor presented each with a plaque and commended them for their dedication and service to the city.

During the regular meeting, resignations had been accepted from comptroller Jeannie Cowan and from city attorney Megan Williams. Later, during the special inaugural council meeting, Walker announced his appointments of Nicholas “Kirby” Ontis to the position of comptroller and Rodney Caffey as city attorney, both of which were approved unanimously by the council.

Ontis and Caffey were among the long list of appointments made by Walker and approved by the council at the meeting, of which most were returning. Another new member to the administration team is Deanna Barnes, as the new deputy director of development and housing. Barnes is known by many for her previous service and leadership with the village of Hartford.

“Deanna is a great pickup for the city of Alton,” Walker said.

