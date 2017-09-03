A vet and his pet

ALTON — There are many reasons stray animals and pets may need to be transported from one location to another. Transportation is often needed to move animals to no-kill shelters, foster homes or permanent homes from shelters or pounds that otherwise euthanize animals after a set period of time.

Other times, there is simply a need to connect pets with owners who have relocated or been separated from the animals for other reasons. When the distance to be covered is greater than is practical to travel by automobile, an organization called Pilots N Paws often steps in to help.

Pilots N Paws is a national nonprofit organization whose participating pilots exchange information about animal transport situations as well as schedule and coordinate those transfers. Regardless of their location or the aircraft they fly, the members’ shared goals are saving the lives of innocent animals and helping connect owners with the pets they love.

Local resident and pilot P.J. Jun participates in the organization and lately helped transport a pet dog to his owner who had recently returned from serving with the Air Force in Afghanistan.

“I’ve been working with Pilots N Paws for three years,” Jun said.

Born in Alton and living in the area his entire life, Jun retired last year from Jun Construction. He has been flying for nine years.

Jun has participated in 32 animal transports with the group.

“I love dogs and I love flying,” he said.

Blue, an Australian shepherd, was the faithful pet of Andrew Fawley of Nashville, Tenn., before he entered the service. Returning from his tour of duty in Afghanistan, Fawley was stationed in Spokane, Wash., more than 2,000 highway miles away from Blue.

When Fawley’s mother, Mitzi, saw her son was living in a place where he knew no one and had no family, she realized having his pet with him would make a huge difference in his quality of life. She reached out to Pilots N Paws.

The transport of Blue from Nashville to Spokane took place Friday, Aug. 25. Jun flew the middle leg of a three-leg transport, flying the dog from St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto to Omaha, Neb.

Mitzi Fawley noted her appreciation of the job the pilots did and praised the efforts overall.

“They are wonderful,” she said in an email sent to everyone involved.

The 600-mile round trip for Jun’s leg of the journey took about 5 hours in his Diamond DA40, a 4-seat single-engine light aircraft. Jun said he has transported multiple animals on previous transports by folding the seats down to create more room.

With Blue and Andrew successfully reunited, everyone involved has a sense of satisfaction about the significant accomplishment.

“What you really want is a mission, and this is a mission,” Jun said.

He said with the combination of his love for dogs and the work he does with Pilots N Paws, “It just all comes together.”

