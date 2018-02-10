A wag of the tail

× Expand Jeremy Stanton, a veteran who experiences post-traumatic stress disorder, anger issues and survivor’s guilt, has a service dog, Kade, who helps him manage his feelings by redirecting his attention to her.

ALTON — Desert Storm veteran Luke Reinhold met Jesse Morton at a Veterans Administration hospital about 25 years ago.

“I was on my last straw and had gone to a PTSD group meeting,” he says.

But the members were all Vietnam vets, and Reinhold didn’t feel they could relate to him. When he got up and left, Morton followed him out and asked him to give them a chance.

“He saved my life. He kept me from becoming a statistic,” says Reinhold, who notes that 22 veterans commit suicide every day.

Reinhold is the veteran liaison for Dogs That Help, a Missouri nonprofit organization that connects service dogs at no cost to service members who need them. The Tom Rose School of professional dog trainers in High Ridge, Mo., works with the organization to train the dogs.

Frustrated by the long wait for a service dog from the VA, Reinhold, 49, bought a German shepherd three years ago and hired a trainer, a graduate from Tom Rose School. Nita helps him with his depression, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and mobility issues.

Dogs That Help has placed 13 dogs so far, including an Australian cattle dog with Morton and a black Labrador with Jeremy Stanton of Troy, Ill.

Stanton was a vendor at a fundraiser early last summer when Reinhold approached him about getting a service dog. Stanton resisted at first.

“My initial reaction was that it’s almost like a sign advertising to the world I have a problem, I can’t control it, and I need help,” he says.

Reinhold contacted him again and told him a dog had been donated to the program. This time Stanton agreed. He picked up Kade on Jan. 2.

“In one month, she’s changed me and how I interact with my kids,” Stanton says. “She’s changed the whole demeanor in our house.”

Stanton was diagnosed with PTSD and has anger issues and survivor’s guilt after experiencing the effects of two mass killings overseas. He’s had trouble assimilating back into civilian life after a decade in the military and civil service. But with Kade by his side, he’s able to manage his feelings. She’s trained to pick up on the tics he exhibits when he starts to feel angry or anxious.

“She’ll nuzzle her head in my shoulder if we’re in the truck or nudge me if we’re walking,” he says. “Her goal is to make me refocus on her. All those muscles you use to frown go away. It’s hard to be mad with a black Lab nearby.”

At times, Stanton wondered why he survived when others didn’t. Someone told him to “focus on why you’re alive and your purpose.” He believes he’s found that.

About a year ago, Stanton started Barrel Beard & Tattoo, a line of small-batch barrel-aged oils to treat and protect skin and hair. His business took off faster than he expected, and he’s grateful for that.

“Now I have a (social media) platform and a voice to help other vets,” he says. “I can’t say enough of my appreciation for the school and the special things they’re doing.”

Service dog qualifications

To be considered for a free service dog from Dogs That Help, veterans must:

• Have a VA disability

• Provide a copy of the VA disability award letter

• Provide a copy of their DD-214

