EDWARDSVILLE — A large crowd enjoyed refreshments in the apparatus bay of the new Edwardsville Public Safety Building on a brisk, clear morning before ceremonies for the official Dec. 2 opening of the facility.

Activities consisted of remarks by Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton and a ribbon-cutting, followed by tours for the public. The new location will house the city’s fire and police departments.

According to a press release, construction of the 51,000-square-foot combined police and fire headquarters began about a year ago. The two-story structure features a fully hardened dispatch center on the first floor to protect against tornadoes and earthquakes.

A three-bay police sally port allows for the safe and efficient moving of suspects into a state-of-the-art holding and processing area. Detectives, sergeants, patrol officers and staff all have ample room for daily operations.

Patton spoke before the ribbon-cutting about the history of the site, the people involved in its construction and the personnel who will occupy it. He pointed out the site was originally owned by the Robinson family. It came into possession of the county in 1850 and has been in continuous public use ever since.

Patton said the project was extremely successful and gave all of the credit tothe commission members, aldermen and construction personnel who worked to bring it to reality. He said the building came in on schedule and within budget.

“We got one heck of a building at one heck of a price,” he said.

Patton said he believes this is a watershed moment for the Edwardsville community.

“Public safety is one of the basic tenets of local governance,” he said. “The new Public Safety Building stands as a testament to the city’s commitment to its citizens to provide the highest level of police, fire and emergency medical services possible.”

He praised the fire and police departments and said it was unusual in other municipalities for both organizations to occupy the same facilities.

“It works here because of the people involved,” he said.

In the press release, Edwardsville City Administrator Tim Harr pointed out the facility took “a total team effort — city staff, the architects, the general contractor and all the subs.”

Police Chief Jay Keeven noted in the release, “We kept the safety of the public and the safety of our employees paramount when designing this station. We understand that this is a once-in-a-career opportunity to get it right. It provides a safe workplace that will serve to improve the efficiency of our staff and the overall services we provide to our citizens.”

Fire and EMS personnel will also be on the first floor, including offices, living quarters and a six-vehicle truck and ambulance bay.

“The goal was to provide a single location to reap the benefits of a joint-use facility,” Fire Chief Rick Welle said in the release. “By sharing resources, we are exercising sound stewardship of public funds while providing our employees with a work environment that will improve their ability to safely do their jobs. The IT capabilities of our IT headquarters alone will better keep us in pace with the changing world around us.”

The second floor features administrative offices as headquarters for both fire and police. It also has conference rooms, police locker rooms, the fire department bunk area and a joint-use training room and physical fitness area.

The training room will double as an emergency operations center and can be used as a community room for as many as 80 participants. A 10,000-square-foot basement provides room for future growth.

The brick and stone structure features many windows for natural lighting and the energy-efficient components of a green building. On the north side of the site, a plaza commemorating the five Illinois governors with an Edwardsville connection will include a fountain and benches. The Leon Corlew Park splash pad and playground sit behind the new building.

The mayor’s remarks were followed by the official ribbon-cutting performed by Keeven and Welle. The Edwardsville Fire Department honor guard conducted a flag-raising ceremony in front of the new building.

Following the official opening, the public toured the new facilities. Members of the fire and police departments were on hand to explain the functions of building areas and answer questions.

