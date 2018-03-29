Photo by Theo Tate

GRANITE CITY | Marsha Chomko enjoyed having Millie Chomko as a mother-in-law.

“My mom’s been gone a long time,” she said. “Ever since (my husband) Jim and I started dating many, many years ago because we’ve been married 50 years now, she was a wonderful woman to me and all of her grandkids and great-grandkids.”

Millie Chomko died on Feb. 15 at age 102 at Liberty Village Care Center in Maryville, two months shy of her 103rd birthday. Millie was survived by her 2 sons, Jim and John; daughters-in-law Marsha and Robin; 20 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; brothers Mike, Arcolino, Nick and Adolph Lombardi; and sister Ann Moelhenry.

Millie celebrated her 100th birthday on April 29, 2015. During her years on Earth, she lived through 18 presidents and 13 Granite City mayors.

“I had a good life,” Millie said in the Granite City AdVantage News edition on June 4, 2015.

Millie lived in the Anchorage Homes neighborhood in East Granite City for almost 20 years before moving to Cambridge House, an assisted living facility in Maryville. She then moved to the Liberty Village nursing home, across the street from Cambridge House.

“During the last year, she started getting really frail,” Marsha said. “She kept saying, ‘I don’t know why the Lord hasn’t taken me.’ But she was still here. She didn’t do a whole lot. Up until the last couple of weeks, she was still alert and she knew who we were. She didn’t talk a whole lot, but she would acknowledge us. Sometimes if we were there during the mealtimes, we would help her eat. She loved her food. The last couple of weeks, she really went down.”

Marsha, Jim and John took turns visiting Millie during her final days.

“The day before she died, my husband was there,” Marsha said. “Thursday, I was there for her lunchtime and they had just given her a bath. During suppertime, her other son, John, had gone there then. That night, about 8:30, is when they called and said she has died. We all got to see her right before she died.”

Millie Chomko was born Amelia Lombardi on April 29, 1915, in Granite City and lived there for most of her life. When she was born, Granite City had about 9,000 people and had been incorporated as a city for 19 years. She lived in four homes before moving to Anchorage Homes in 1997.

Millie was best known for her cooking, sewing and volunteering. She worked for 44 years at Marx & Haas, a suit factory in St. Louis. She also cooked Italian food from scratch and sold more than 500 pounds of Christmas cookies. She worked 12,000 hours as a volunteer at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Granite City, now Gateway Regional Medical Center, and cleaned Jim’s barber shop every Monday.

In 2015, Millie said the best highlight of her life was seeing her grandchildren get married.

“I was glad to be here,” she said.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter