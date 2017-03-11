With the enactment of a right-to-work law in Missouri in early February, Illinois has become an island — standing alone amid neighbors that support a worker’s right to choose union representation on the job.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signed legislation Feb. 6 making the state the 28th in the nation to enact a right-to-work law. All of the states that border Illinois are now right-to-work states. Iowa enacted a law in 1947, followed by Indiana in 2012, Michigan in 2013, Wisconsin in 2015 and Kentucky in 2017.

So what does this mean for Illinois and Madison County? Most proponents of right-to-work laws say, for Illinois, it’s yet another mistake. Piasa Motor Fuels president Matt Schrimpf is one of those proponents.

“This is just another reason employers will look across Illinois borders when locating or expanding,” Schrimpf says.

“Illinois is an island, for many reasons,” he said. “Worker’s comp. Gas tax. Adding taxes to services now. Taxes overall. There are so many things we aren’t doing right.”

He also said perhaps the biggest reason for concern is that Illinois might be the only state among these without a balanced budget or a surplus.

When it comes to talking about bringing right-to-work to Illinois, Schrimpf said it’s “nothing labor wants to talk about,” referring to the union representatives who have organized for decades under the mission of protecting the best interests of workers, whether they are union members or not.

Proponents of right-to-work refer to the Constitution and Bill of Rights when arguing for their position. Referring to the right of freedom of association, proponents say workers should be free to choose to join the union or not. By forcing workers to join and pay union dues as a condition of employment, many proponents claim, is actually “financial coercion and a violation of freedom of choice.”

Right-to-work proponents contend that when workers are required to join a union, they are forced to “financially support an organization they did not vote for, in order to receive representation from individuals of which they have no choice over.”

Opponents argue right-to-work laws restrict freedom of association and limit the sorts of agreements individuals acting collectively can make with their employer. They also argue that right-to-work, if implemented, creates a “free-ride” problem among non-union employees who enjoy the benefits outlined in the contract negotiated with the employer by the union on the workers’ behalf. Union representatives have said American law further imposes a duty of fair representation on the unions; non-members and members alike in right-to-work states are provided with compensation grievance services that have been paid for through membership fees that are only assessed on a union’s members.

Legacy businesses, such as the industrial and manufacturing companies once among the largest employers in Madison County and the state, are not growing in terms of union jobs and wages, Schrimpf said.

“The steel mill in Granite City laid off over 2,000; there’s been a bunch more lost at Olin. None of these legacy businesses are growing here, so what are the options for these workers and for business to compete? The competition, the wage growth, is in skilled work, and that’s something that labor does not want to address that at all,” Schrimpf said, noting Illinois’ unsuccessful competition with bordering states for attracting companies and jobs.

He added his company employs union truck drivers, and that there is no wage growth there.

“Wage growth is far more successful in right-to-work states than in non-right-to-work states,” he said.

Matt Jones of Madison County Employment and Training confirmed that, since December 2016, Madison County has lost approximately 2,500 manufacturing jobs once housed at U.S. Steel, Olin Winchester, Amsted Rail, Dynegy and others.

Many economists say right-to-work laws are a strong factor in economic recovery in Illinois and its bordering states. Since mid-2012, according to the Illinois Policy Institute, Indiana has added more than 33,000 manufacturing jobs. Michigan has added nearly 60,000 and Wisconsin has added more than 16,000. Kentucky has added almost 17,000, and even Missouri has added 6,700 so far.

In the same period, Illinois lost more than 20,000 manufacturing jobs.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 28 right-to-work states have seen job growth since 1990 at double the rate of non-right-to-work states.

“Right-to-work matters as an issue,” Michael Lucci, vice president of policy at the Illinois Policy Institute, said. “It is a very good indicator of where to invest.

“Union membership is shrinking in Illinois significantly; unions need jobs before they can unionize them,” he said.

And although they are right-to-work states, neighboring Indiana and Missouri have seen growth in their union membership cardholders.

Lucci also concurred with Schrimpf, saying Illinois is uncompetitive on many levels and that remaining a non-right-to-work state is just one more reason a company chooses not to invest in the state.

“But Illinois is a disaster on everything else, too,” he added.

“Right-to-work has become kind of a litmus test,” Lucci said in regard to a company choosing where to locate. He said that states with no right-to-work typically have other significant economic problems as well, a theory he says was proven in Indiana.

According to Lucci, when polling global companies’ chief financial officers, the network CNBC recently learned that two-thirds of these executives agree it’s “important or very important” if a state is right-to-work.

“Right-to-work has become an easy way to simplify a choice of locations for them,” Lucci said.

As companies choose to locate, or relocate, outside of Illinois, they take an individual’s and a family’s life and livelihood with them.

“Therefore, families are uprooting and moving to where the job creation is, or is going to be,” Lucci said.

Dr. Andrew Theising serves as an associate professor and chair of the political science department as well as a senior research fellow at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Institute for Urban Research.

“Moving does become a concern at some point,” Theising said. “When a facility gets old and needs refurbishing, or when a second factory location is being scouted, firms may be enticed over the river.”

He said the state’s budget crisis perhaps affects this more than Missouri’s right-to-work does, at least at this point.

“Even if we just stay the same, but our bordering states continue to improve, people will continue to leave,” Lucci said. “Illinois is being left in the 20th century.”

