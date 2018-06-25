AARP Illinois sponsors legislative update breakfast

ALTON | AARP Illinois sponsored a legislative update breakfast at Senior Services Plus as an opportunity for local residents to meet and interact with key elected officials. Participants had an opportunity to ask questions or share concerns regarding issues of importance to them, including Illinois’ fiscal crisis, caregiving, financial security, and health care.

State Rep. Monica Bristow discussed the recent passage of the Illinois budget, Illinois bill payment backlogs, the opioid crisis, the progressive tax, and the state pension.

Julie Vahling, associate state director of advocacy and outreach for AARP Illinois, discussed recent legislative activities led by AARP Illinois and updated participants on Alton’s status as the newest member of AARP’s Network of Age Friendly Communities. Legislative activities discussed include:

Illinois House Bill 4900: The Generic Drug Pricing Fairness Act, which continues to be championed by AARP Illinois volunteers and staff. This legislation, if passed, would significantly reduce generic prescription drug price gouging in Illinois. Vahling made a call to action, imploring the audience to call their state senators to request that Senate President Cullerton moves this bill to committee for a vote.

Vahling also shed light on several other bills initiated and supported by AARP in Springfield during this recent legislative session.

HB 4095 (Public Act 100-0589): This new identity theft protection law allows Illinois consumers to freeze their credit report for free. This bill was brought about after the breach of data for consumers with Equifax.

HB 5752: This legislation established a Broadband Advisory Council to explore ways to expand broadband access throughout the state, including unserved and underserved areas. The bill is awaiting the governor’s signature.

For more information, visit the website or call (866) 448-3613.