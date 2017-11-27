AARP recognizes Senior Services Plus executive director

ALTON — AARP recently hosted an appreciation event through the state of Illinois that celebrated and recognized unsung heroes’ work to disrupt aging, create new possibilities, and make life better for communities across Illinois.

Among the 50 honorees, two individuals from Senior Services Plus were honored. Senior Services Plus Executive Director Jonathan Becker was honored as an age disruptor. Becker leads not only to serve seniors, but he employs them as well. Becker regularly hires individuals 55 and older to staff the agency, and most of its paid drivers are retired and enjoying a second career at SSP.

Also honored was Frances Carter, a Foster Grandparent Program volunteer who is sponsored through Senior Services Plus. At 95, Carter continues to give back to her community, working with adults with disabilities as a volunteer at the Warren G. Murray Developmental Center in Centralia. She serves as a foster grandparent to residents of the center, which very much appreciates the loving attention and care she provides. As her nominator put it, “Ms. Carter is a go-getter and serves as an inspiration to people of all ages.”

For information about Senior Services Plus, call (618) 465-3298.

