Accessory auctions to add to United Way efforts

The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis will host its fourth annual Power of the Purse fundraiser on Thursday, April 26, at Lewis and Clark Community College’s N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the silent auction will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Silent and live auctions will feature designer handbags, jewelry, scarves, and other accessories. Proceeds will help residents of Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties.

Individual tickets are $30, or a table sponsorship for $300 includes 10 tickets and other benefits. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

“United Way’s Power of the Purse is a celebration of women coming together to give back to and create change in our local community,” said Lisa Hayes, Power of the Purse event committee chair and employee development and training specialist with The Boeing Co. “It’s a must-attend ladies’ night out in the Metro East as there will be fashion, accessories, and purses of every style, color, brand and price range. There’s an opportunity for everyone to find their perfect spring or summer bag.”

Items to be auctioned include high-end designer brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach, Dooney & Burke, and more. Several of the handbags featured will also contain items like tickets to sporting events, jewelry, and gift cards. Guests can also participate in three raffles to win a designer handbag.

For more information, visit the website or contact United Way at (618) 258-9800.

