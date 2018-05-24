Ace Hardware, VFW team up for flag promotion

In the true spirit of Memorial Day, Ace Hardware of Bethalto is collaborating with the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW) to honor veterans by pledging to give out 1 million American-made flags nationwide.

Consumers are encouraged to visit Ace Hardware of Bethalto, 1 Airway Court, on Saturday, May 26, to receive a free 8- by 12-inch American flag, while a second flag is donated to their Cottage Hills VFW Post to be used for marking and honoring veteran graves this Memorial Day.

“Ace Hardware of Bethalto solutes the many men and women who have made sacrifices for our country and we look to honor them this Memorial Day by participating in the 1 million American flag giveaway,” said Gary Johnson, owner of Ace Hardware of Bethalto. “We are grateful to be collaborating with our local Cottage Hills VFW Post, who have provided so much support to veterans in our community.”

“Working alongside Ace to support our veterans is natural fit — their stores are located in communities across the country, just like our local Posts,” VFW National Commander Keith Harman said. “We are grateful to receive this donation from Ace Hardware and their consumers, and we look forward to honoring our veterans in a big way this Memorial Day.”

The 1 million American flag giveaway aligns with Ace Hardware’s long history of supporting veterans nationwide. Ace’s very name is a commemoration of the Flying Aces, the courageous fighter pilots from World War I. Ace’s patriotism continues through the support of its veteran retailers, and the sincere appreciation for all the veterans and active-duty military who work in Ace stores, distribution centers, and its corporate offices.

Flags will be available in participating Ace stores only, while quantities last, and will be limited to one flag per customer. No purchase is necessary.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter