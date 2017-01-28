Activists travel to D.C. to make their voices heard

More than five million worldwide, and more than one million in Washington, D.C., came together Jan. 21 to march, speak and make their voices heard as part of the annual Women’s March on Washington, held one day after President Donald Trump took the oath of office.

Marchers turned out with the hopes of rebalancing the country’s attitude and perceptions toward them, particularly in the face of the nation’s new president and his reputation for female objectification. Tens of thousands of men joined in the now-international march, saying “we are with you, women.”

As “Eat, Pray, Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert noted about the experience: “The Divine Feminine is rising.”

These voices all joined the marches in unison, according to many, to speak out about issues that not only included ending gender-based violence, reproductive rights and women’s health, but also LGBTQIA rights, workers rights, civil rights, immigrants rights, religious freedom, environmental justice, or just about any other social issue feeling threatened with the changing of the guard in our country’s leadership.

Some local residents had the chance to join the march in D.C., while others added their voices closer to home at the St. Louis event.

Alton resident Christine Ilewski-Huelsmann was one of the participants at the Women’s March in St. Louis. She is the coordinator for “Faces Not Forgotten,” an ongoing artistic exhibit of quilts that portray young victims lost to gun violence from the St. Louis region. In Saturday’s march, she carried her quilt of 21 portraits of young victims with the help of Layne Simpson and Mitzi Fuguitt, both of Alton.

“Without gun sense laws such as background checks, there will be more and more children lost,” she said. “Lives are at risk under this administration.”

“There was such a wonderful camaraderie of interracial women and men all peacefully protesting this new administration. We marched together, shouting, ‘This is what democracy looks like!’ while standing together against racism, sexism, the NRA’s effort to put guns in every classroom, and all this hypernationalism that will not improve the lives of ordinary people. We marched for the environment and freedom of faith; I think our little community of Alton made a strong showing,” Ilewski-Huelsmann added.

Megan Taylor also took part in the Women’s March on St. Louis. A resident of Alton for the past 11 years, Taylor grew up in Kansas City.

“I attended the Women’s March on Saint Louis for many reasons,” Taylor said. “One, and the most obvious being, that the result of the presidential election has put our rights in jeopardy. The country has elected a commander-in-chief who sees us as second-class citizens, who fights for the benefit of his own demographic. ‘We the people’ should mean something to the president. I went with hope that we could send President Trump and those supporting his agenda the message that this is not OK. It’s not about you. It’s about everyone. Just because you aren’t oppressed doesn’t mean everyone else have been as fortunate.”

Taylor, 32, said another reason she went was for her 10-year-old daughter.

“We live in a household where speaking your mind is practiced and encouraged,” she said. “That the best person you can be is an informed compassionate one. I try to remind myself that I am raising an adult and ask myself, ‘What tools can I give her to make her a great one?’ In the months leading up to and following the election my daughter and I had many conversations about the situations the nation could possibly face should President Trump achieve his ideal outcome while in office.

“I am thankful to each and every person that attended not only the St. Louis march, but all of them across the country,” she said. “Everyone played a role in setting that example. After the election I was shocked and angry. Attending the march restored a little hope. I wasn’t alone. Strangers hugging one another. Kindness everywhere. It was positive in every sense. There was no real anger, just progressive expression. I am proud to say I was there! United we stand, right?”

Many in the Alton area know Virginia Woulfe-Beile from her role as the Three Rivers project coordinator with the Sierra Club’s Piasa Palisades Group. She too had a personal story to share regarding her participation in the Women’s March on D.C. —a family experience that is sure to last beyond a lifetime. She traveled out to the D.C. march along with her 24-year-old daughter, Kaylin Beile, her niece Jenny Woulfe and Jenny’s mom, Teresa Woulfe.

Jenny Woulfe, an attorney in St. Louis, was at her aunt Virginia’s home on Thanksgiving and asked if Virginia was interested in the D.C. march. Virginia said she had been looking into options, and Jenny shared that she had a connection with a bus leaving from the Brentwood Metro Station, just a few blocks from Jenny’s home.

Jenny’s mother, (Virginia’s sister-in-law) Teresa Woulfe, was considering going too, and when Virginia’s daughter Kaylin demonstrated her interest, Virginia said “that galvanized it for all four of us. We all four, like many folks across the nation, felt a calling to take action in light of the contentious political climate.”

Virginia said, “We half-joked and half-complained along the way that democracy was hard work. This was painfully evident as we boarded a packed-full charter bus on Friday at 5:30 a.m. and were, from that point, relegated to highly restricted personal space for the next 14 hours. We were lucky as we boarded early in the process and scored prime front-of-bus seating.”

As Virginia continued with the story of the four’s experience, she said they were joined by 60 other diverse riders as they hit the road.

“As our journey got under way, we got to know our fellow marchers. The group was made up of teachers, principals, professors, tech workers, massage therapists, doctors, nonprofit and social workers, attorneys and local elected and appointed officials, and even a handful of very courageous men. Everyone had a compelling reason to be on the bus,” she said.

“During our long journey we discussed why we were marching; the personal stories wove a common thread of empowerment and call to action to protect human rights and the environment for all people. The message of keeping America great by preserving and crafting policy and legislation that provides access to health care, education, clean air and water, clean energy, racial justice, LGBTQIA rights and marriage equality, pathways to citizenship. We were passionate about breaking the school to prison pipeline and ending corporate welfare,” Virginia added.

As the bus made its way to D.C. on Saturday morning from where the Alton women had stayed, U.S. 50 became clogged with charter buses and cars heading into the city for the march. Virginia said once they were in D.C., they made their way through throngs of people to the subway station at the Navy Yard to L’Enfant Plaza.

“Once we stepped out of the subway car onto the plaza we were in a crush of marchers making their way out of the underground into the jam-packed streets making our way to Independence Avenue. Oceans of marchers washed over the landscape. We found it a bit difficult to get our bearings, but at the same time taking in all the joy, positive energy and kindness around us,” she said.

“As we stood in solidarity with the hundred of thousands of marchers, I was immensely proud to stand with my daughter, niece and sister-in-law. Proud to have such fierce women in my family who possess the courage and gumption to board the bus,” Virginia said.

Virginia said she had two big takeaways from experiencing the Women’s March on D.C. One is this: to “take one action every day, whether it be calling a congressperson on a piece of legislation, signing a petition or volunteering in my community.” She has pledged to take one action every day, and she urges others to do the same. The other, she says, is to “stand up to racism, bullying and all forms of unacceptable behavior. Be kind.”

Kaylin Beile, Virginia’s daughter, had this to say about the experience: “My trip to D.C. was one I will never forget for so many reasons. First of all, I got to spend time with my mom, aunt Teresa and cousin Jenny, which it is rare that we’re all together. I’ve also never really protested or stood up for what I think is right, especially on such a big stage. I’ve also never been to Washington, DC.”

On the day of the march, Kaylin said she had expected that there would be a big crowd, but the turnout surpassed all of her expectations.

“It was incredible to see that many people come together to stand up for what they believe is right,” she said. “There were so many different types of people there from many different walks of life, all there for the same reason. It’s hard to put into words what it was like being there and being a part of history. It was an experience I will never forget. I would turn around and do it all again tomorrow if I could.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter