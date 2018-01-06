Added unit marks successful first year

Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske

ALTON — The Alton Fire Department introduced its EMS, or emergency medical service, to residents in February 2017. As it will soon mark its first anniversary of service, it will also soon roll out its third ambulance unit into service.

The newest to the fleet, this allows the department to have two units in active service, with a third on reserve that can be called into active service at times when one of the two regularly active service units is in for repairs or otherwise disabled.

Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said the new ambulance should be placed in active service in mid-January.

“It will be a front-line unit, housed at Station 2 (3212 College Ave.) on the other side of the city,” Sebold said.

The new 2017 Dodge 4500 1.5-ton 4WD diesel was built as a demonstrator model, Sebold said. It has a power load and power cot system, as well as many other features that greatly improve both the patient and the EMS personnel experience. There is a powered system for loading and unloading oxygen tanks and a liquid rear suspension system referred to as “liquid ride,” which facilitates “a smoother and softer ride,” Sebold said.

The new truck also has added compartmentalization space, which allows for storage of firefighter gear and equipment on the truck because the crew needs to be able to carry both firefighter and EMS gear with them at all times.

“We wanted to have a minimum of 72 inches of interior headroom for our paramedics and EMTs to provide patient care so that they don’t have to be completely bent over when providing patient care from the back of the unit. This particular unit has 74 inches of headroom, which is nice,” Sebold said.

He added that another nice feature is that, if the cab or chassis is damaged or wears out, the “box” can be removed and placed onto a different truck cab or chassis.

The truck itself costs about $170,000, said Sebold, with another $40,000 coming in with the featured equipment.

“We don’t intend to add any more buses,” Sebold said. “The intent was to have two units and two pumpers in service, one at each station.”

And although deploying this additional ambulance unit into service, Sebold said they will not be seeking added EMS staff to man it.

“We will still work with today’s current workforce; we will not be hiring any additional personnel moving forward. Our total staff is 46 — a manageable number to operate this service and still cover fire emergency services,” said Sebold, noting mutual aid from surrounding communities also helps the Alton Fire Department in meeting the needs for EMS and emergency fire services when the time arises.

