Adding to advocacy

A new interview room is just a small way the Madison County Child Advocacy Center is making a big impact on the community.

“In the last few years, we’ve seen a 30 percent increase in the number of children we serve,” said Carrie Cohan, executive director for the center. “Usually we average about 500 kids a year, but starting in 2015 we’ve averaged about 650.”

Cohan attributes the increase to Erin’s Law, which requires all public schools in each state to implement a prevention-oriented child sexual abuse program.

“Kids learn about themselves and friends and what to watch for,” Cohan said. “Erin’s Law makes them more aware and able to identify abuse.”

The center focuses on helping children work through traumatic experiences, including sexual abuse. It also assists with investigations to improve the prosecution of criminal cases.

The center, 101 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River, was created in 2002 to provide children who know of abuse or who have been abused a safe and calming environment. This model has been replicated in 800 child advocacy center across the country, not just Madison County.

“This is something that is needed,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said in a press release. “It helps to protect our children.”

Prenzler said the $60,000 cost was a concern, but Rob Schmidt, the county’s new director of facilities management, reduced the cost by reconfiguring the center’s space and deciding to do the work in-house.

“When a child is a witness of abuse, whether to himself or to others, a police interview room isn’t the best place for them to talk about their experience,” Prenzler said. “It can be difficult and the atmosphere at the CAC is more comfortable for them.”

The money will go toward building a new interview room and more waiting rooms, which are needed after the increase in the number of interviews conducted each year.

“It was very apparent we needed more space, but our staff is amazing,” Cohan said. “Sometimes, they’ve handled seven interviews in one day in our one room. That made it apparent we needed to accommodate kids and make sure our staff isn’t overworked.”

Once the center receive the green light, Cohan was beyond words.

“I was thrilled. Our county has always been so supportive and they really care about the kids,” she said. “I’m just so thrilled.”

The project is expected to be completed by the start of summer.

For more information, visit the website, call (618) 296-5390 or email childadvocacy@co.madison.il.us.

