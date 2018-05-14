Advertising blitz under way for state’s unclaimed property

A statewide digital media, newspaper and direct mail push is under way to reunite residents with more than $2 billion in unclaimed property, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today.

Frerichs drew attention to the advertising blitz to reassure residents that the unclaimed property effort is legitimate and not an elaborate hoax. The treasurer’s office never charges a fee to search for, and return, unclaimed property.

“For most people, it is difficult to believe that they might have overlooked an investment account or forgot to pick up a final paycheck. However, the thousands of names in our database shows that it happens too often,” Frerichs said. “This money and property belongs to the residents of Illinois. It should be in their possession rather than the state’s safe.”

The treasurer’s office is the custodian of unclaimed property including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, and unpaid rebate cards. Items are surrendered after private entities were unsuccessful for three years in locating the owners. Once surrendered, the treasurer’s office uses direct mail, telephone calls, digital media, social media and public events to locate individuals. State law requires newspaper advertising to occur in every county twice each year.

Because thousands of items are surrendered annually, residents should check the unclaimed property database every six months. Visit the website to search and find out if you have unclaimed property.

