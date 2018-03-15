Afterlife amusement

Courtesy of Pete Basola Courtesy of Pete Basola Courtesy of Pete Basola Courtesy of Pete Basola Courtesy of Pete Basola

After seeing a comedy at Alton Little Theater, audiences could merely exit chuckling to themselves, or maybe instead they should actually exit laughing.

ALT’s newest production in the 84th season, “Exit Laughing,” tells the story of three Southern ladies from Birmingham, Ala., who learn to how to do life together after their friend (and fellow bridge, poker and canasta player), Mary, passes away.

“It’s about four friends who have played bridge and poker and canasta for over 30 years, and recently one of them has passed away,” said Gail Drillinger, director of the show. “So now, it’s seeing the other three adjust to life without their new friend and going on new adventures. I think it’s a happy ending.”

“Lots of adventure,” Lee Cox, who plays Connie Harland, one of the three ladies, adds in.

Karen Wilson portrays Leona, the “smart aleck lush,” and Diana Kay takes on the role of Millie.

“So, I am doing a lot of drinking and making wisecracks,” Wilson said.

“And I’m the sexually repressed,” Cox said regarding her character.

“Millie beats to her own drummer,” Kay said. “Millie is adorable and she is loyal and loving to her friends, but she is loony. She’s very innocent.”

After Mary’s funeral, Connie, Leona and Millie get their world shook up after an unexpected visitor brings the adventure to them.

“I am the one that the one who just passed hired as a gag gift for them after her funeral to lighten the mood a little,” said Nick Trapp, who plays Bobby Grayson, a dancer disguised as a police officer.

“He comes to bridge night,” Drillinger said.

“It was her night to bring the snacks, so she had me hand pick and deliver the food from a local bakery,” Trapp said.

“Dinkler’s,” Cox said.

“Dinkler’s; I love Dinkler’s,” Trapp said. “And then I come back a few minutes later pretending to be a cop.”

“He’s there to rock their world,” Drillinger said.

“I’m there to make them feel real good,” Trapp said.

Enter Tiffani Bowen as Rachel Harland, Connie’s 20-something daughter, who’s been stiffed on a date by none other than Trapp’s Grayson.

“I’ve been stood up on our date,” Bowen said. “We had a date planned. That night, all of a sudden, he said something big came up. Turns out, I walk in, and he’s having a little bit of a striptease for my mom and her friends.”

Bowen, who had her debut at ALT in 2006 in “Annie Get Your Gun,” said she’s excited for her “first big girl part.”

“I think it’s going to be a whole lot of fun,” she said. “I love comedies, so I am really honored that this gets to be my first big show.”

“Exit Laughing” marks the directing debut of Drillinger, an experienced and longtime actress at ALT.

“I have seen her blossom in the last four years, which is why I pushed her to try directing because every time she gets it like nobody’s business,” Cox said. “She was wonderful as my assistant director in ‘The 39 Steps.’ She worked hard. She’s off book and usually the first one.”

Drillinger said she has enjoyed her first directing experience.

“It’s interesting. I kind of like it. It’s like having a dollhouse,” she said.

“OK, you move here. You move here. You move here. I’ve gotten a lot of help. I really have. A lot of people have said, ‘I’ll help. I’ll do this. I’ll do that. Don’t worry about this.’ And they couldn’t have made my first directing project any easier if they did it themselves,” she said.

“So it has been a real joy. I’ve enjoyed every rehearsal, and I hope these guys have. It’s been fun for me. If I could do all my shows like this, I’ll do another one. I have to do another one.”

When asking the cast what they wanted the audience to take away, responses were quick.

“To exit laughing,” Drillinger said.

“Don’t have a red dress in your closet. Wear it,” Cox said.

Trapp added, “Don’t leave anything until tomorrow. Do everything you want to do and live life to the fullest.”

Tickets are just $17 for the comedy, which runs Friday through Sunday, March 16-18, and Tuesday through Sunday, March 20-25. All show times are 7:30 p.m., except for Sundays, which have 2 p.m. matinees.

The play is not recommended for students because of the slightly risqué talk that flows in the course of learning about the past disillusionment the ladies have had in their lives, especially in relation to men.

The end of the play and some postscript photos in the Dorothy Colonius foyer will show the audience what picking up the pieces of your life and starting over can look like in grand style.

Call (618) 462-3205 for tickets or purchase online. Tickets for ALT’s 85th season went on early-bird sale March 1; patrons can purchase season tickets at savings of 40 percent.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter