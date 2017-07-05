Agencies partner for Granite City job fair

GRANITE CITY — The Madison County Housing Authority has joined Madison County Employment & Training and the Southwestern Madison County, Collinsville, and Troy-Maryville chambers of commerce to host a Job & Career Fair from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, July 28, at the Southwestern Illinois College Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road.

More than 25 agencies and employers with job opportunities have confirmed their attendance to this free event. Participants should bring resumés and dress for interviews.

“By supporting and hosting this job fair, the Madison County Housing Authority will help to build a stronger, self-sufficient citizen in our community and surrounding areas, which creates opportunities for area residents,” Madison County Housing Authority Executive Director Andy Hightower said.

The job fair will provide tools that will assist job seekers with the search process, including a workshop on career planning.

For more information or agency registration, contact MCHA Family Self-Sufficiency Coordinator Monica Allen by email at MonicaAllen@mchail.org or by phone at (618) 345-5142, ext. 1114.

