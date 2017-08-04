Agencies remind families to seek immunizations

× Expand U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Greg Nash Tyson Gustin, son of Stacy and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Gustin, 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron, receives flu mist from a 23d Medical Operations Squadron allergy and immunization technician Jan. 21, 2016, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. During fiscal year 2015, the clinic administered approximately 17,000 vaccinations with an estimated 5,500 of those being flu vaccinations.

The Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Public Health are reminding parents and guardians to check their children’s vaccination records to make sure they meet immunization requirements prior to the first day of school.

The federally funded Vaccines for Children program provides vaccines at no cost to children in low-income households. Families can call (217) 785-1455 to learn about free vaccines.

“Immunizations are central to keeping students healthy and ready to learn,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith said. “Keeping children’s vaccinations up to date according to the recommended schedule is one of the most important things parents and guardians can do to protect the health of the youngest and oldest among us. Whether for a baby starting at a new child care facility, a toddler heading to preschool, or a student going back to elementary, middle or high school, I encourage parents and guardians to check their children’s vaccination records and, if necessary, schedule a visit with a physician or clinic. Doing so now will avoid a potential last-minute rush.”

Immunizations have eradicated several serious diseases, such as smallpox, polio, and diphtheria in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Instances of other serious diseases, such as measles and rubella, have dropped by more than 99 percent since the pre-vaccination era. Keeping students’ vaccinations up to date is especially important, as diseases can spread quickly among groups of unvaccinated children.

“Child care facilities, preschool programs, and schools are prone to outbreaks of infectious diseases,” IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah said. “Children in these settings can easily spread illnesses to one another due to poor hand-washing, not covering their coughs, and other factors, such as interacting in crowded environments. When children are not vaccinated, they are at increased risk for disease and can spread disease to others in their child care centers, classrooms, and communities — including babies who are too young to be fully vaccinated and people with weakened immune systems due to cancer and other health conditions.”

View the Fall 2017 Minimum Immunization Requirements and other resources on the IDPH website at dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/prevention-wellness/immunization.

For additional information about school health issues in Illinois, visit isbe.net/Pages/School-Health-Issues.aspx.

