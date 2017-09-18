Agency to offer free disaster response training in Alton

× Expand first aid

WOOD RIVER — Madison County Emergency Management Agency will offer a free Community Emergency Response Training next month.

The CERT program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for hazards that affect the area and trains them in basic disaster response skills.

The three-week class will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 1422 Washington Ave., Alton.

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 12

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28

Makeup session will be Saturday, Nov. 4.

The course will consist of classroom instruction and practice exercises as participants learn new skills. Participants will learn first aid, search and rescue, fire extinguisher use, and other hands-on work.

All materials and supplies will be furnished at no cost; including a backpack with first aid and emergency response supplies.

