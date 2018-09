Golley

Amy Golley, an Alton High School assistant principal, was named the 2018 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Illinois Principals Association-Southwest Region.

Golley was nominated and selected by her colleagues for her exemplary service to the students and staff at Alton High School. She received her award Sept. 5 and was honored at the IPA Fall Banquet in Belleville.

