AHS robotics team awarded Monsanto Fund grant

ALTON — Alton High School students have found outside support as they use robots to build skills in science and engineering.

The Monsanto Fund awarded a one-time $5,000 grant to Alton to support the school’s FIRST Robotics activities and encourage students who participate in the program. Employees from the local Monsanto site invited Alton to apply for the grant in September.

Alton will use the grant to participate in FIRST Robotics and its educational programs and competitions. FIRST challenges teams of students to design, build and program their own robots to perform prescribed tasks against a field of competitors — immersing young students in real-world engineering experiences.

“It is essential that today’s students learn STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills, as they will be the next generation driving innovation and overcoming challenges through big ideas,” Monsanto Fund program officer Michelle Insco said. “Monsanto Fund is committed to investing in the next generation of scientists and engineers like those at Alton through hands-on education programs like FIRST Robotics.”

Monsanto Fund’s sponsorship of FIRST Robotics teams continues the nonprofit’s intentional support of programs that improve STEM education. Over the past five years, the fund has contributed more than $40 million to STEM outreach efforts.

Mentor and AHS instructor Brian Bergin said this is the seventh year Alton High has participated in the FIRST Robotics FRC Competition.

“We’ve had varying levels of interest and success, but the kids always learn a lot about robotics and themselves,” he said. “They also seem to have a good time doing it.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter