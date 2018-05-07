AHS students earn Rotary’s Students of the Month award

ALTON | Alicia Dyer and Ethan Kercher of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for May by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club at the club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as Student of the Month during the school year. This is the 21st year of the program, and 379 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Dyer, daughter of Rick and Michelle Dyer of Godfrey, is a member of the National Honor Society, a recipient of the Silver Medallion and Platinum Alpha awards, and was selected for the Alton Principals Excellence in Education Award. She served as secretary of Mu Alpha Theta and was chosen as a junior marshal at the Alton High graduation.

Dyer has been active in school organizations and activities, serving as a member of the Student Council. She has been an officer of three organizations and demonstrated her leadership and commitment to service. She is a member of the Thespian Society and participated in musical productions sponsored by that group as well as choir performances. She has been busy with community service activities sponsored by the school organizations of which she has been a member.

Dyer plans to attend the University of Missouri, where she was accepted in the Honors College and will major in accounting. She hopes to receive a master’s degree in accounting.

Kercher, son of Robert and Lisa Kercher of Alton, is a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council and Mu Alpha Theta. He served as goalie of the Redbird soccer team and received awards in regional and state competition in drafting.

Kercher became an Eagle Scout in the eighth grade and has continuously been involved in Scouting activities and service projects. He has personified the ideals of Scouting in his dedication and commitment. His nomination to the Order of Arrow, a Boy Scouts honor society, has enabled him to do service work in improving Boy Scout camps and service projects. He also serves as vice president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is very active in that group.

After graduation, Kercher plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College and subsequently transfer to the University of Illinois and major in architecture.

Ron Mayhew, president of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, presented the students with plaques representing their selection to this honor.

