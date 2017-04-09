AHS students receive Rotary monthly honor

Grace Sawyer and Samuel Tillman of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the club’s regular meeting April 10 at Gentelin’s Restaurant in Alton.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as Student of the Month during the school year. This is the 20th year of the program and 359 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Sawyer, daughter of Douglas and Joy Sawyer of Alton, is an Illinois State Scholar, a Silver Medallion Recipient, a member of the National Honor Society and has regularly earned a place on the school’s high honor roll. She was recognized by the city of Alton as the Youth Altonian of the Year. She has been recognized as a student leader in many student organizations such as the Marching 100, the Thespian Group and the Pit Orchestra.

She has been actively involved in all facets of the Alton High Music program and earned first-place awards in the Illinois High School Association state competition. She has been very active in community service activities sponsored by her church and the student groups of which she is a member. Sawyer plans to enroll at Vanderbilt University to pursue a major in child development in the pre-medicine track. She hopes to graduate from medical school as a psychiatrist.

Tillman, son of Michael and Elyse Tillman of Godfrey, is a member of the National Honor Society. He has been a member of the Alton High Scholar Bowl team for three years and serves as team captain. He has been a member of a number of student organizations, including the French, physics and Mu Alpha Theta clubs.

Music has been Tillman’s love. He has been a member of the Symphonic Orchestra, the Chamber Strings, the Theatre Orchestra, and is a recipient of the Arion Award as a member of the Symphonic Orchestra. He has been selected to the All- State Festival Honors Orchestra for the past three years. As president of the Interact Club, he has led that organization in community service projects including the annual St. Baldrick’s charity fundraiser and other community-oriented projects.

Tillman plans to major in music and business when attending college. The University of Illinois is his top choice of colleges. He said he hopes his interest in music will help him make his community a better place.

Gary Ayres, president of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club, presented the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

