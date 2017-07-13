Aldermen choose local fuel provider, lay over fee increases

The lowest bid turned out not to be the best option at the July 12 meeting of the Alton City Council.

Instead, council members opted to keep it local, choosing Piasa Motor Fuels over a Fort Wayne, Ind.-based supplier in an amended resolution to contract for the city’s fuel needs.

Alton Public Works employee John Mitchell addressed the council, asking for them to reconsider the supplier they were initially prepared to select. Mitchell said Piasa Motor Fuels Inc. of Hartford has been meeting the city’s fuel needs for several years.

He also expressed his belief that they were better able to address emergency needs than the Fort Wayne-based Petroleum Traders Corp. would be. The company does not have employees in the area and would need to find a hauler each time the need arose, he said.

“They (Piasa Motor Fuels) have been good to us,” Mitchell said. “They are always on the spot when we need them.”

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold and Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons concurred with Mitchell, as did 7th Ward Alderman David Boulds.

Mitchell also pointed out that the lowest bid was approximately 2 percent lower than Piasa Motor Fuels’ bid, equating to an approximate $4,000 difference in annual costs.

The city’s corporation counselor, Jim Schrempf, clarified that the city is required to accept the lowest bid unless it is determined that it does not meet the needs for services as required.

In an amended resolution with a unanimous vote, council members voted to contract with Piasa Motor Fuels for the city’s fuel needs.

During public comment, Oakwood Estates resident Edna Johnson addressed the council on behalf of Alton Housing tenants, urging the police chief and the council to look again at the $35,000 in the city budget that has been earmarked for police services at Alton Housing properties and consider hiring a security company with those funds.

“We need your help, and we are hoping for a good solution,” Johnson said.

“We needed a curfew years ago,” she added.

In light of shootings July 8-9, Johnson said residents thought they could be better served with security on-site rather than on call.

“You are all stressed as it is,” she said. “When we call, we need you there right away. Or it will escalate, or they will run away. Why not hire a security company rather than further tap the police department?”

Johnson closed her comments with a plea to Simmons and the council. Referring to the recent shooting, she said, “This should have never happened. It’s sad. My heart pours out to the victims and the families. Please help us; it’s long overdue.”

In other action, the council laid over a resolution to establish an additional tax on hotel and motel rooms, with proceeds to help purchase vehicles for the police and fire departments. Also laid over, for a second time, was a resolution to increase the administrative charge from $1 to $4 per dwelling unit to cover costs incurred by the city in connection with billing, collection, and accounting of the fees for residential trash services.

The council also unanimously approved a contract with the Madison County Parks and Recreation Grant Commission for a $200,000 low-interest loan to be used for improvements at Gordon F. Moore Park.

