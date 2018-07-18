Alhambra woman wins third place in Illinois State Police logo contest

On behalf of the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation, Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz on Wednesday announced the winners of the ISP 100th Anniversary Logo Design Contest.

More than 240 designs were submitted to the ISP Centennial Committee. The top three designs were judged based on professionalism, theme, color, integrity, and nostalgia. The committee narrowed the selection down to three finalists, and the winner was voted on by ISP employees and retirees.

“The number and quality of the designs submitted were remarkable,” Schmitz stated. “The backing we received from the ISPHF for this contest and the commitment from the ISP Centennial Committee is greatly appreciated by the ISP. I want to thank each person who took the time to create and submit a design for consideration. I would also like to express my gratitude to the three finalists for capturing the essence of the ISP as we prepare for our 100th anniversary.”

The 100th Anniversary Logo will be used for commemorative stars, patches, car decals, letterhead, challenge coins, yearbooks, apparel, web design, advertising, and collectible memorabilia.

The contest began Nov. 1, 2017, and ended March 1. Along with recognition for their excellent work, the winners will also receive cash prizes for their efforts. The ISPHF provided $500 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place.

The third-place logo was submitted by Lynsey Hause of Alhambra.

The second-place logo was submitted by Jose L. Vallejo Jr. of Channahon.

The first-place winner is Aaron Rath of Springfield.

