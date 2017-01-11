All aboard!

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Melissa Meske × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Melissa Meske × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Melissa Meske × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Prev Next

ALTON — With Alton’s new multi-modal transit facility scheduled to open in summer 2017, a grassroots effort is under way to save the structure at 3400 College Ave. that has served as the city’s station for nearly 100 years.

And while it might sound simple enough — just find a buyer who can use it and protect it — there is one catch. It must be moved within a year from when it is officially closed.

“It could be bought for a dollar, but moving it, given its location and the geography of the area surrounding it, might prove to be both challenging and costly,” said Terry Sharp, president of the Alton Area Landmarks Association. “It’s not impossible, though, or unheard of.”

Sharp said the reason the building must be moved is because of its proximity to the tracks new high-speed trains will be traveling as they pass through that location. To simply shift it on site is not an option either because there is not enough room on the property to place it beyond the required safe distance.

“I thought it should be moved to the new train station area and used as a coffee shop or something, but that idea never caught fire,” said Sharp, adding that, after reviewing the feasibility of that idea with the city, it was determined the resources that would be required to incorporate it into the new station’s design were too prohibitive.

“Another idea is to move it downtown to the former Great Central Lumber site and use it as a visitor center, museum or whatever,” Sharp said. “The big question remains — where is it going to go?”

Although the College Avenue train station is not technically within the historic district managed by Alton Area Landmarks Association, Sharp said the organization still has an interest in saving it and is working with a community group that has formed with this as its mission.

Jennifer Campbell, a resident of Alton, is pulling together a community-based group through a Facebook page named “Save the Alton Train Station.” Members of the page’s group come from all over the country and have various reasons as to why they have joined in.

Some are former train and station employees; others are former rail workers. There are also past-and-present passengers, community members and history buffs throwing in their support. Group membership to date is fast approaching 200.

“I think it’s an interesting blend of people, from railroad workers to passengers, residents past and present,” Campbell said. “I started the group on Facebook to try to get a grassroots effort of interested people together to show its importance to the people of the area, and our interest in preventing it from being demolished.”

A public meeting will be held next month at a location yet to be determined, with a tentative date set of Feb. 20. Greg Caffey, who serves as the city of Alton’s director of development and housing, is working on a marketing plan for the College Avenue train station. Sharp said he is hopeful that Caffey will have it ready to present at the February public meeting.

“Back in the ‘60s we had only half-day kindergarten because we had to work the other half of the day,” Godfrey resident Rich Lloyd said. “At least that’s what I began to think when my dad took me to work with him sometimes during my kindergarten career. My dad was a ticket agent at the Alton train station in the mid- to late-1960s. I spent a fair amount of time around that station over the years.”

Ray Schaller, a resident of Roselle, Ill., shared one of his many memories of the College Avenue station.

“There was a soda machine (there) in the mid-1960s; I remember it because it was the first time I had a Dr. Pepper as we waited for a train going north,” Schaller said. “The reason I remembered something trivial from 50 years ago is because I was visiting my grandparents in Alton and I took the train back and forth from Deerfield.”

According to documentation provided by the landmarks association, the College Avenue train station is owned by Union Pacific Railroad, including the building, platforms, parking and tracks. Known currently as the “ALN” stop on the Amtrak schedule, it was placed in service as a passenger and freight railroad station at the end of the 1920s.

Historically, the property derives its significance from stories and memories shared among its passengers, station and train employees, community members and rail workers, but it also has historical significance because of its reflection of period architecture.

Built by prominent local builder John C. Wuellner’s construction company, it was completed in May 1928 for the Chicago & Alton Railroad (C & A) to serve as a passenger depot. By 1938, Gulf, Mobile & Ohio Railroad (G, M & O) was operating the station, and in 1972 G, M & O merged with Illinois Central Gulf Railroad. Owned today by the Union Pacific Railroad, Amtrak operates out of it as a rail passenger depot.

In 2011, the city of Alton was awarded a $13.8 million TIGER III (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery) grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation for the development of the Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center to accommodate an expansion of high-speed rail service from Chicago to St. Louis.

The mixed-use development nearing completion on Homer Adams Parkway at the site of the former Robert Wadlow golf course includes the construction of a new 9,000-square-foot train station, mass transit connections, retail development and infrastructure improvements to the existing roads, along with a new service road. It has an anticipated completion date of June 30, 2017.

For more information on the College Avenue train station’s history and future, contact Sharp at (618) 463-5761 or terryasharp@yahoo.com. To join the cause online, visit the “Save the Alton Train Station” page on Facebook.

