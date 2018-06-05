All-Wheels show to celebrate the ‘50s

ALTON | Alton’s 21st annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show will be 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday.

The event typically attracts 200 classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles, which the public is welcome to browse on Third, Fourth, State and Belle streets. There is no charge for admission.

This year’s theme is the Fabulous 1950s. The event will feature a pin-up contest at noon to celebrate the glamour, sophistication and class of the good old days. Guests will enjoy ‘50s rock music performed by the Smokin’ Oldies Band from 2-4 p.m.

Alton Main Street organizes this tradition with support from Time Machines Unlimited Car Club. The public is invited to come out for the automobiles and stay for the live music, 50-50 drawing, vendor displays and festival food court.

The fee is $15 to enter the judging or $10 to display your wheels. Dash plaques and goodie bags will be given to the first 150 registrants. Registration for automobiles is from 8 a.m. to noon, and trophies will be given at 4 p.m. Details on the 37 classes and 5 specialty awards can be found online. This is a qualifying show for the 2018 Best of the Best car show competition.

For more information, contact Jamey Griffin at (618) 792-8901 or visit the website’s events page.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter