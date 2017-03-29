Alliance organizing Unity March in Alton

ALTON — The Riverbend Ministerial Alliance is organizing the second annual Unity March at 10 am. Saturday, April 8.

The march will begin at Deliverance Temple, 1125 E. Sixth St. in Alton, and will conclude with a rally at the Elijah P. Lovejoy Monument at Monument and Fifth Street.

Alliance President Peter Hough said this is one step toward seeing King’s dream become a reality in the Riverbend.

Included in this region’s history is a dark cloud of racial tensions and spiritual oppression. Alton became an important town for abolitionists because Illinois was a free state across from the slave state of Missouri. Many historic homes in Alton were Underground Railroad stations prior to the Civil War, and famous abolitionist Elijah P. Lovejoy was murdered in Alton while defending his press from being destroyed for a third time. Because it attracted runaway slaves, Alton also attracted those attempting to catch the slaves.

During that time, many citizens in this area favored slavery.

This march aims to help residents take another step toward healing that wound and moving toward a unified community where diversity is celebrated. The public is invited to participate with the Riverbend Ministerial Alliance.

