Altering history

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske The 1922 Doughboy statue at Alton VFW Hall, 4445 N. Alby St.

A winter lecture series about historic preservation is being presented through a partnership between Alton Area Landmarks Association and Hayner Library. A chance to take part in Reimagining Places of the Past begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27.

Three lectures will take place at 10 a.m. monthly through March. Hayner’s Genealogy and Local History Library at 401 State St. in Alton will serve as the host site.

Register for one or all three lectures by calling (800) 613-3163. While Hayner Library staff confirmed there is no fee for the lecture, Alton Area Landmarks Association’s Terry Sharp said seating will be limited.

Frank Butterfield, director of the Springfield office of Landmarks Illinois, will present World War I Monument Preservation on Jan. 27. He will discuss the program’s survey findings, which include the 1922 Doughboy Statue in Alton.

“World War I monuments across Illinois are in desperate need of repair and often are in danger of being forgotten,” Butterfield said. “Saturday’s presentation will include some interesting findings from our monument survey and the stories of people working to save these places in their communities. Landmarks Illinois is proud to partner with local groups in their restoration efforts and share these stories of how Illinois commemorated the Great War.”

The first of this lecture series, Saturday’s discussion will review a new grant program designed to help restore aging World War I monuments, which includes a statewide survey designed to better understand their locations and conditions.

“In the past year, as a country we commemorated the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I,” Butterfield said. “In recognition of this anniversary, Landmarks Illinois has embarked on a statewide survey of monuments to soldiers and veterans of the Great War.”

The survey and its findings will be part of Butterfield’s talk.

Butterfield will discuss Landmarks Illinois’ recognition of the need for repair of aging outdoor statues, plaques and memorials, including those in cemeteries.

“To bring awareness to these preservation needs, Landmarks Illinois has included World War I monuments on its 2017 Most Endangered Historic Places,” he said.

His lecture will include a discussion of funding available from Landmarks Illinois to aid in the repair and restoration of endangered World War I monuments throughout the state, which was first announced in 2017 and will continue in 2018, with a May 2018 deadline.

Bob Yapp will present How to Hire and Work with a Contractor on Feb. 24. As president of Preservation Resources Inc. and founder of the Belvedere School for Hands-On Preservation, Yapp will share tips and tools for finding and hiring the right contractor for the job, one of the biggest problems faced by historic homeowners.

Michael Allen will present the final lecture of the series on March 31. Historic Preservation’s Long Arc will examine the foundation of the modern historic preservation movement in the United States, while also examining the origins of such efforts as saving Mount Vernon and the writings of John Ruskin.

The lecture will also include legislative efforts stemming from the National Historic Preservation Act and the hands-on efforts from communities that stretch from Elsah to New Orleans. Allen directs the Preservation Research Office at Washington University in St. Louis and is a senior lecturer there in architecture and landscape architecture. He has provided technical services to more than 100 building preservation projects in Illinois, Missouri and Iowa.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter