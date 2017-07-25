Alternative to increased lodging tax moves forward

After an address from Best Western Premier’s Jacinda Dunlap on Monday night, Alton’s aldermanic Committee of the Whole moved forward with a recommended alternative to the proposed $2-per-night rate increase in the city’s hotel and motel room tax. The proposed ordinance would establish an additional fee that would fund vehicle replacements for Alton’s fire and police departments.

“This would be detrimental to our industry, and to other retail establishments as well,” Dunlap said of the fee.

She recommended the alternative 1 percent increase in the current tax, which is dedicated to tourism and entertainment, and earmarking the increase for public safety needs.

“Public safety concerns the entire community,” Dunlap said. “An increase in the current assessment would be invisible and seamless to all the guests who come into town to stay.”

In a 6-0-1 vote in favor, the committee voted instead to recommend a 1 percent increase in the currently imposed tax rather than tacking on an additional fee when it comes up for a binding vote at Wednesday night’s full council meeting. 5th Ward alderwoman Stephanie Elliott was absent from the July 24 meeting.

Resources, profitability questioned for proposed facility at wastewater plant

Much discussion and debate surrounded the resolution regarding the authorization to execute an agreement for professional services with Bartlett & West Inc. and an agreement with Ecoengineers to move forward with Phase 2 of a resource recovery facility being considered on-site at Alton’s wastewater treatment plant.

Concerns were expressed by council members, most vocally from aldermen Michael Velloff and Charles Brake, regarding the commitment of $333,000 to the next phase of the project when the success of the facility remains unclear.

The need for significant wastewater treatment plant repairs and upgrades to continue providing service and to meet mandates set forth at the federal level were discussed, along with the impact the building of a resource recovery facility would have on the pending work.

Both 7th Ward alderman David Boulds and Alton Mayor Brant Walker spoke in favor of the facility’s potential revenue as a way to address the impending issue of pensions and the city’s budget.

“We have to do something,” Boulds said. “In 2 years, 25 percent of our budget will go to pensions.”

Boulds added that if the revenue to cover these pensions doesn’t come from the proposed resource recovery facility, it will come from somewhere else, such as layoffs.

After much back-and-forth dialogue among the council members and wastewater treatment plant manager Steve Gibson, a 4-2-1 vote resulted. Both Velloff and Brake voted against recommending the council move forward, with Elliott absent.

Increase in local electricity tax also recommended

One other action item on Monday night’s agenda was an increase in fees for the city’s electricity tax assessed on local customers. The committee plans to recommend the increase for council approval, noted as “necessary to maintain the necessary services provided by the city of Alton to promote the public health, safety and welfare.”

“The percent increase is substantial,” Corporation Counselor Jim Schrempf said.

He explained the current rate is about .06 and provided examples of the proposal’s impact.

“A 2-bedroom home right now pays about 40 cents a month,” he said. “That might go up to $3.50 with the increase. A larger home that pays $1 to $2 a month now might pay $14 or $15 with the increase.”

If passed by the full council at their July 26 meeting, the increase would be in effect Sept. 1. The committee voted 5-1-1 in favor of recommending the increase, with Velloff the sole vote against the measure.

