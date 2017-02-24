Alton’s next mayor faces community concerns for harmony and growth

ALTON — In the first-of-the-season mayoral candidate forum lasting more than three hours, there were moments where emotions certainly ran high.

But that really should be a given, because the people of Alton — residents and candidates alike — are passionate about their city. That shared sentiment was clear at Thursday night’s forum.

Hosted by Alton’s Community Awareness Panel, and with panel member Cedric Parker serving as moderator, each of Alton’s four candidates participated in the town hall meeting, sharing their plans if elected mayor on April 4 and listening to residents’ concerns.

Most attended for a primary shared reason: to find out what the next mayor planned to do for their beloved city.

“I want to see who the candidates are and what they can bring to the city,” Alton resident Mary Perkins said. “We need businesses here. We need tourism. That is what will bring jobs.”

Fellow attendee Lena Perkins concurred, adding “they need to do something about the big trash items, recycling and pickup.”

Community Awareness Panel member Charles Walker said he estimated 150 people turned out for this first-time event. Before the candidates’ question-and-answer session got under way, Parker took a few minutes to introduce his fellow panel members, who included Walker and Trish Cooley. Parker announced at the end of the evening that Kimberly Shepherd had joined as their newest panel member. Parker also explained that the panel is self-funded, grassroots, and formed to reinvest into the community, both in terms of funds, energy and innovation.

The four candidates had the opportunity to introduce themselves and talk about their plans.

Incumbent Mayor Brant Walker was first, and he talked about his intent to continue building “a safer, stronger and more prosperous Alton.” He noted that, during his first term, he has charted a course of revitalization that has included a focus on integrated policies on economic development, public safety and quality of life. He said more than 200 new businesses have opened their doors in Alton during his current term, with more than $60 million of capital investments in the form of building permits.

Walker also talked about the $1.2 million invested in the city’s parks in the last year and an 11 percent decrease in crime in the last four years. During Walker’s administration, the police department’s bike patrols were reinstituted.

“We got the bikes back out of the closet and got officers back on the bikes,” Walker said.

Other methods implemented as a part of a community-based policing model during Walker’s term have included Coffee With A Cop, Ballin’ With A Cop and the creation of the Community Relations Commission. Walker noted these were a few of the ways he has served “to foster better communication and stronger relationships with the community.”

He further noted several infrastructure projects completed during his term and promised more to come.

Wrapping up his introductory speech, Walker said, “If there is one thing I have learned since becoming mayor, it’s that it’s bad to bet against the people of Alton. We always come together. We always rally. And we always succeed.”

Candidate Scott Dixon was next to speak. Dixon noted he was born and raised in Alton and worked his way up in the family business, Dixon Distributing, which had a prominent presence in this area for many years.

“Alton is in my blood and in my soul,” Dixon said.

He also said he has been “on both sides of the table,” as a top-level manager in the company, and now as a member of the Communications Workers and Teamsters unions in his current employment role.

Dixon also noted his involvement throughout the years in several community organizations, including Pride Inc. and the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation.

“Alton has so many beautiful things. My hope is that my experiences, and my education, can help Alton grow,” Dixon said. “I know that there’s true suffering out there.”

Joshua Young, one of the two write-in candidates, said his platform comes directly from the Progressive Party, as a Progressive Democrat. Born in Alton, Young joined the U.S. Marine Corps after finishing high school. After his military service, he spent some time outside of the area before returning home to the city that molded him.

“I believe in the people. I don’t have to know everything; I can give credit to the department heads. I plan to give this city back to the people,” Young said, regarding his goals if elected.

Young’s plans include invoking shared economics and implementing forward-thinking ways to “give the city purchasing capacity, such as making the street lights solar.”

He also noted Alton’s potential for farming energy from the Mississippi River, pointing out, “We’re a river city, and the potential is there.” Young also cited the possibility for full creative expression given Alton’s position as a home rule city.

Dan Rauschkolb, also a write-in candidate, first noted his 22 years of service with the Alton Police Department. He is now a lieutenant with the APD and serves as a patrol shift supervisor. Rauschkolb said that, given his experience on the job as well as his visible involvement in the city, he can make a positive impact.

“My first priority is to address the crime problem in the city of Alton,” Rauschkolb said.

His plans to do so include implementing a heroin task force, a neighborhood watch program and a civilian use-of-force task force.

In terms of economic development, Rauschkolb plans to “aggressively reach out to Fortune 500 companies and other nearby businesses” if elected, with hopes of selling them on locating in Alton. Rauschkolb also plans to look at ways to invest in technology and in new housing communities for Alton’s senior citizen population.

Questions from the audience came next. One of the first questions focused on improving relations between the city’s police department and the community. Young was the first to address the question, saying he has a plan to develop a community combat sports complex in Alton that partners the APD with Alton’s youths. He said he is already talking about this with the police department, noting, “The police department has been extremely cooperative.”

Walker addressed this question next, and noted again what he has already done during his first term. He added he is bringing community-based focus groups together as well. The focus groups and the Community Relations Commission, Walker said, are in place now and that will continue to provide within the city and his administration “a fair environment where people don’t have to fear” coming forward to express their concerns and issues.

Dixon said that one of the three main foundations of his candidate platform is building trust.

“Daily communication is critical,” he noted.

His plan includes implementing programs such as the former Weed and Seed as well as an annual open house as ways to bring the community and the administration to the same page. He also plans, if elected, to be actively engaged in ongoing dialogues at the school level.

Rauschkolb noted he is already a connected part of the community, as an Alton police officer as well as by living here with his family.

“The biggest problem right now in the city is that we don’t know our neighbors,” he said.

He said he wants to change that by implementing neighborhood watch programs and other kinds of block gatherings where “you know each other’s names” and have the chance to interact with city officials and administrators as well as with the “people next door.”

At one point during the forum, a part-time employee with Alton’s parks department asked the candidates what they planned to do about the under-staffing of the city’s 27 parks if they also want the parks to be part of what they “showcase” about Alton. While Walker said they were looking at ways to maximize the labor while also dealing with the realities of a budget, Young responded to the question very differently.

Young’s response was to say that he would fire all the parks employees if elected. He said there was a community of volunteers that could take care of the parks in place of city employees, sparking a “heated moment” in which Parker, as moderator, admonished both the audience member and Young. Parker reminded them both of the forum rules and reinforced his ability to have a police officer remove them from the forum if it continued. The event otherwise rolled out amicably.

When the candidates were asked how they plan to make Alton grow, each had a different idea. Walker noted that, during his first term, unemployment dropped from 11.6 percent to 7.1 percent. He also shared other figures regarding capital investments as he had earlier in the forum, then noted, “Our businesses are filling up.” He went on to point out inevitable budget constraints, further expounded by the state of Illinois’ lack of funding at the local level, and his success in working with the city’s departments and with other community partnerships to continue growing Alton despite state funding issues.

Walker also cautioned those in attendance to be sure and ask the other candidates, when planning for new and expanded projects and programs, to consider these three questions, “What taxes are you going to raise? What fees are you going to raise? What services are you going to cut?”

Rauschkolb, in response to this question posed by an audience member, said, “It’s time we develop an economic plan and make it happen.” He further said the reason Alton doesn’t have businesses in town that residents desire is “because we don’t ask for it.” He compared the successes of nearby cities such as Edwardsville and Belleville to Alton’s lack of progress with business development.

Dixon said he planned, as did Rauschkolb, to reach out to companies and encourage them to come here. Dixon’s plan includes encouraging small business development as well.

“The reality is that the majority of jobs in the last 20 years have been in small business,” Dixon said. “Alton has a lot of things to offer that could work for us.”

He also noted the importance of working with the local schools on this, and every, level.

Young, when he addressed this question, noted first to Walker that more could have been done. He said while Dixon and Rauschkolb’s plans for reaching out to businesses and bringing them to Alton is a good idea, that Alton also needs to be conducive to family businesses grown from within the city itself. He further stressed the importance of education.

Another question addressed was the need for more diversity in the police, fire and public works departments, with the candidates sharing their plans to strengthen the presence of minorities in those departments. The candidates also discussed beautification, with a focus on the Fourth Ward but throughout the city.

An audience member asked Walker if he had plans for developing the riverfront and Alton Square Mall. Walker first explained the riverfront is “a commons,” as defined by Supreme Court statutes, and is protected. This protection, Walker said, prevents the city from developing the riverfront on a significant and permanent level.

Walker then shared what the city can do, and said “more steamships are coming. Riverfront Park has been redeveloped, and the fountain is working there again for the first time in three years. We are also bringing more events to the amphitheater and the park.”

He noted the challenges of planning for the riverfront given the commons designation, the Army Corps of Engineers’ regulations, as well as the regulations from the railroad being on site.

In reference to the mall, Walker said the biggest problem is the upcoming Macy’s closure. Macy’s had owned the property space they occupied. The mall’s owner, The Hull Group, has purchased the Macy’s property and is working with the city on next steps.

Another audience member prompted an extensive discussion about the lack of a “home” to secure Alton’s black history.

“Alton was built by a lot of black people. What are you willing to do?” she asked.

Each candidate was eager and willing to sit down and talk with her about developing a way to preserve this significant part of Alton’s history.

The next topic discussed was Alton’s “slumlords” and nuisance abatement. Dixon noted property owners need to be held more accountable and there needs to be more “firm and fair enforcement” on both sides of the issue.

Walker agreed there is a housing problem in Alton and pointed out the technology and licensing needed is coming soon. Walker also said they have hired two new inspectors in the last six months and a vacant property registration database will be rolled out soon.

Rauschkolb said if he is elected mayor, he will move the inspectors under the umbrella of the Alton Police Department. He also questioned how occupancy permits are being approved given the conditions he and his fellow officers see when they enter residents’ homes.

“There needs to be oversight to ensure justice,” Rauschkolb said.

Audience members expressed the need to take politics out of the police department so they can concentrate on safety. All four candidates concurred. Other issues addressed included better clearing of city streets during snowstorms, preparing youths for the work world, and whether every police officer should wear a body camera. Each candidate clearly stated he was in favor of the body cameras, but storage and cost can become an issue and would need to be addressed.

One final note of the evening was that of the “exorbitant fees charged for cars to be returned” from Fred’s Towing when the city has them towed. Again, all four candidates agreed this is an issue, with Young saying towing fees should be completely leveled and Rauschkolb saying he thinks they should be assessed as a part of someone being convicted, not when charged. Walker noted when the current contract is up, it will be let out for bids, and Dixon concurred the bidding process was important in ensuring “fair fees that don’t take away one’s livelihood.”

The next mayoral candidate forum, hosted by the East End Improvement Association, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Atrium Hotel on College Avenue in Alton. Aldermanic and citywide candidates also will take part in this forum.

