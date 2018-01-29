Alton’s outstanding citizens

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Recipients recognized as 2017 Altonians of the Year receive their awards at the Jan. 24 Alton City Council meeting. They include Leah Becoat, Citizen of the Year; Karissa Mucket, Youth of the Year; Alton Fire Department Capt. Tim Matifes, Public Servant of the Year; along with Ericka Johnson, Eddie Curry and Sheila Curry of Business of the Year winner Granny’s Uniforms Work Fashions & More.

ALTON — The Community Relations Commission presented its second annual Altonian of the Year awards at the Alton City Council meeting on Jan. 24. Recipients recognized for 2017 included:

Leah Becoat, Citizen of the Year

Becoat was recognized for her work with youths through her 3 Purple Coats Productions. She writes and produces plays that promote healthy lifestyles, anti-bullying, working hard in school and other positive themes. She “inspires others to work hard for community and break past the barriers that Alton has held on to for far too long,” committee members said.

Karissa Mucket, Youth of the Year

Mucket’s nomination stemmed from her many hours of community service in Alton, especially her time spent sandbagging during downtown flooding, working trash clean-ups, helping elementary students in the before-school reading improvement programs, and volunteering at the naturalization ceremony and Alton Police Camp.

Alton Fire Department Capt. Tim Matifes, Public Servant of the Year

Matifes was recognized for designing, building, rebuilding and maintaining the beautiful landscaping renovation of Statehouse Square.

Granny’s Uniforms Work Fashions & More, Business of the Year

Granny’s received recognition for offering a much-needed service and for “customer service above and beyond expectations.” Granny’s is recognized for its welcoming, sincere, and nonjudgmental willingness to help everyone who walks in the door.

Each year, the awards recognize citizens and organizations that have given outstanding dedication and contributions to the Alton community while demonstrating exemplary civic pride and a commitment to social justice.

Commission members who coordinated the awards include Chairman Peter Hough, Vice Chairman Al Womack, Secretary Greg Caffey, City Attorney Rodney Caffey, Cory Davenport, Judge Ellar Duff, Cindy Lolley, Marquato Rattler, Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons and Jeff Warr.

