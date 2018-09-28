Alton’s scary season picking up steam

The Mineral Springs Hotel is on the itinerary for the Haunted Craft Beer Walks.

Alton Haunted Odyssey has announced its 2018 tour schedule.

Trolley Tours and Haunted Craft Beer Walks begin at My Just Desserts, 31 E. Broadway in Alton. The historic Simeon Ryder Building dates to 1845 and served as a courthouse in the mid-1800s. Abraham Lincoln was a frequent visitor to Alton and practiced law in the building. Tours begin in the second-floor meeting room, where EMFs (electric and magnetic fields) are active and orbs are abundant.

Trolley Tours include a three-hour jaunt to some Alton’s most sinister haunts, including the Alton City Cemetery, Franklin Lodge and the enigmatic McPike Mansion. Sitting vacant, aside from its ghostly inhabitants, this historic dwelling is the epitome of a haunted house.

In 2017, Old Bakery Beer Company and Alton Haunted Odyssey teamed up to provide the area’s first Haunted Craft Beer Walk. Now in its second year, the stroll includes stops at five haunted locations paired with a five-ounce pouring of one of five Old Bakery brews.

Haunted Craft Beer Walks begin in the Ryder Building, overlooking the mighty Mississippi River. Following a quick version of Ghosts 101, guests will proceed to the brick ovens of the old Kendall Cracker Factory.

The third pouring will take place in the Mineral Springs Hotel, haunted by the Jasmine scented lady. Then experience the tunnels of the Underground Railroad at the Enos Sanitarium. Last stop is a ghost hunt at the old Masonic Temple including the former Spirits Lounge.

Ghost hunters are encouraged to bring cameras and ghost-hunting equipment. Dinner tours include a sumptuous meal prepared by My Just Desserts: autumn salad, chicken tettrazini, homemade roll and choice of pumpkin pecan pie or Toll House brownie.

Haunted Craft Beer Walks take place at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 19, 26, and Nov. 2. Cost is $40 per person and you must be 21 years of age to participate. Tours sell out quickly and are on a first-served basis.

To make a reservation, visit AltonHauntedTours.com or call (618) 462-3861.

