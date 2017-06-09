ALTON ABRIDGED: Another mall tenant moving out

Hallmark store is latest closure for Alton mall

Alton Square Mall adds Kirlin’s Hallmark to its list of recent tenants to leave, as the long-term retail icon announces the closure of its store in July.

The store kicked off its final clearance sale June 2. It will soon join the list of closures at the mall within the last year that includes Family Christian Bookstore as well as the departure of one of its anchor stores, Macy’s.

The mall’s owners, Hull Property Group, shared plans in March for a property investment of millions that would renovate the entire structure, including the demolition of the former Macy’s site and moving the mall’s current tenants down to occupy the lower level while creating newly designed and usable space in the upper level.

Amphitheater announces season’s nearly full lineup

Announcing on June 1 the return of the Alton Expo to the riverfront, Mayor Brant Walker and Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater Commission Chairman Robert Stephan also outlined the nearly complete lineup for the season.

Joining already announced performances from Air Supply on July 23 and Better Than Ezra on Aug. 5, the Alton Expo makes its return on the grounds from Sept. 13-17.

The annual Alton Fireworks on the Mississippi takes place on July 3, with the Air National Guard Band of the Midwest providing musical entertainment.

Two movies, “The Secret Life of Pets” on June 30 and “Sing” on July 28, will also be shown at the amphitheater, with more possible coming throughout the summer, Walker said.

One of the other events on the amphitheater’s schedule is the first Bikes & BBQ Festival from 1 to 6 p.m. June 24, featuring barbecue from local vendors as well as more than 20 vintage custom show bikes and more than 100 other bikes. Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys Band will provide live music.

The grounds will be open for viewing the solar eclipse Aug. 21. The third annual Alton Food Truck Festival returns on Aug. 26.

Another new event at the amphitheater is the Jazz and Wine Festival on Sept. 9, with musical performers yet to be named.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter