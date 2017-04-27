Alton Abridged: April 27, 2017

Marina management to stay

Entering its 10th year of facility operations oversight, Alton Marina’s management team has been given a go-ahead for 5 more years.

The marina’s parent company, Parrot Pointe Marine, holds a contract with the city of Alton through March 31, 2018. Aldermen approved a resolution at Wednesday's City Council meeting to extend that contract through 2023, with the only exception to the current terms being an increase of $8,000 to Karen Baker Brncic’s annual salary.

Changes in animal control ordinance

Aldermen passed a resolution to modify the definition of an enclosure as contained in Section 7-12-12A of the city code. A chain-link fence with a minimum gauge of 6 or a structure of at least 6 feet tall will be required under the modified definition for enclosing a vicious dog.

The structure must be suitable to prevent the entry of children and confine the animal in conjunction with other measures an owner or keeper might take, such as tethering of the dog within the enclosure. The modified definition states the enclosure must have secure sides and a secure top attached to the sides, a secure bottom or floor attached to the sides, and be designed to prevent the animal from escaping.

All enclosures used to confine vicious or dangerous dogs will also require a key or combination lock that is secured when the animal is inside, and they must be kept clean and sanitary. Construction and maintenance of the enclosure will be subject to inspection and approval by the city’s public works director and the animal control officer.

Loan to fund improvements at Gordon Moore Park

Aldermen approved the public works director’s request to apply for a $200,000 loan through the Madison County Park and Recreation Grants Commission’s Capital Improvements Low Interest Loan Program.

Funds will assist in Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and concession upgrades planned at the park, with loan payments to be drawn from future Park Enhancement Program allotments and the Alton Parks Department fund over a 5-year term.

