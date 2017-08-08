Alton Abridged: Aug. 8, 2017

Speed bumps will be installed in the coming weeks at Oakwood Estates, with a targeted completion date by the end of August. The deterrents will be installed in the 700, 800, and 900 blocks of Oakwood.

Greg Denton, Alton Housing Authority’s executive director, said during a phone interview Monday that this action was being taken “to slow down cars, to protect the kids.”

Denton also said the housing authority board is considering upgrades to the security camera systems at Oakwood and Alton Acres while also looking at installing a security camera system at Alton Manor.

New concession stand to be named after major sponsor

The new concession stand by the soccer field at Gordon F. Moore Park in Alton, constructed as part of the park’s major renovation project, will soon have a new name to boast. Alton’s Committee of the Whole approved a resolution at its Aug. 7 meeting to grant a five-year naming rights term for the concession stand to 1st Mid-America Credit Union.

The financial institution has donated $50,000 to the project and will enjoy this designation as a result.

“It will be known as the 1st Mid-America Credit Union Concession Stand for the next five years,” Alton Mayor Brant Walker said, clarifying a 6-0-1 vote in favor of moving the resolution forward with a recommendation of full council approval at its Aug. 9 meeting. It is anticipated the council will also approve the measure. 1st Ward Alderman Brian Campbell was absent from the Monday night committee meeting.

Expo, jazz festival events coming together

First on tap in September is the debut of Alton’s annual jazz and wine festival at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Taking place from 4-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, attendees will celebrate the birthplace of Miles Davis and his cool sounds of jazz while celebrating some of the best wines and non-alcoholic drinks.

Scheduled performances include Ptah Williams Quartet, Funky Butt Brass Band, Dawn Weber Group and Keyon Harrold. General admission is free. Attendees can also opt to purchase two VIP tickets for $25 that includes VIP parking, tent access, two drink coins and two reserved seats. One VIP ticket, at $15, includes VIP parking and tent access, one drink coin and a reserved seat.

The Alton Expo is also returning to the riverfront for five days of carnival rides, games, live entertainment, fair food, and more. On the calendar from Sept. 13-17, times to enjoy the festivities include 5-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Live performances will take place from the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater stage throughout the expo, including The Wherehouse Project on Wednesday, Lady Luck on Thursday, and Hymn River Suite and Dirty Muggs on Friday. Saturday will feature three acts — Mondin Band, Borderline, and Billy Hurst. Sunday will wrap up the expo with Dave Hylla Band.

The Alton Expo Mississippi Mud Volleyball Tournament will take place Sept. 15-17 as part of the expo. Registration forms can be downloaded at riverfrontamphitheater.com/events/upcoming. Completed forms should be submitted to Bluff City Grill.

