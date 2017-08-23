Alton Abridged: August 23, 2017

× Expand Graphic provided by the Alton Parks and Recreation Department An artist's representation of the planned inclusive playground at Gordon Moore Park.

A new, all-inclusive play area to be installed at Alton’s Gordon Moore Park has been talked about by city officials for months, but is now about to become a reality.

The play area is designed to be accessible by children of all abilities, and will feature fully accessible equipment, surfacing and benches. Michael Haynes, Alton’s parks and recreation director, has said it will be the only one of its kind in a 30-mile radius.

In a phone interview Aug. 22, Haynes said while there have been delays, the opening date is now anticipated to be during the first week of September.

“Tomorrow morning (Aug. 23), we will finish putting in benches and shade structures, weather permitting,” Haynes said. “Then tomorrow afternoon through the end of this week, we will install the rubberized surfacing. The equipment is done. And after this week, sidewalks, perimeter fencing, signage and parking will all be wrapped up. We’re finally getting there.”

Wadlow’s glasses to be replaced

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club has pulled together once again in the spirit of community and history. This time it’s to replace the eyeglasses of famous Altonian Robert Wadlow, on the life-size statue of him at least, which stands on the grounds of Southern Illinois University’s School of Dental Medicine in the 2800 block of College Avenue in Alton.

As the tallest man in medical history, Alton’s “Gentle Giant” is best recognized sporting a pair of round-rimmed spectacles, as he was seldom seen or photographed without them. Originally affixed to the face of the statue with epoxy, the statue has stood with their absence for 20 years now, as the wire-rimmed glasses previously installed on the face of the statue were stolen twice previously.

Members of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club want to replace the glasses with a more permanent adhesion — by welding them onto the life-size monument. They have partnered with Lewis and Clark Community College’s welding program instructors to come up with the best means to do so. Once the process is complete and the new glasses are in place, there will be a public ceremony.

Wadlow died at age 22, at 8 feet 11 inches tall, on July 15, 1940. Alton’s commemorative bronze life-size statue was dedicated Oct. 20, 1985.

