Alton Abridged: February 17, 2017

Alton candidates running for aldermanic seats and mayor will express their views and platforms during two forums.

The first, at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the VFW Post 1308 in Alton for mayoral candidates, is sponsored by the Alton Community Awareness Panel.

The second, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Atrium Hotel on College Avenue, is sponsored by the East End Improvement Association. During that event, candidates for aldermanic seats and the position of mayor will have three minutes to introduce themselves and present their platforms. Mayoral candidates will also answer questions submitted by the audience.

All four candidates running for mayor have been invited to both events, including incumbent Mayor Brant Walker, businessman Scott Dixon, community activist Joshua Young and Alton police Lt. Dan Rauschkolb (the latter two as write-in candidates).

West Elementary student contracts mumps

The Alton School District confirmed that a student at West Elementary School recently had mumps.

In a statement from the district office, Superintendent Mark Cappel indicated the district worked closely with the Madison County Health Department to ensure the district followed the proper protocol for students, staff and volunteers.

“We did have a student with mumps at one of our elementary schools,” Cappel said. “We sent a dialer and letter to parents at the school with additional information. Students typically receive the MMR vaccine prior to attending school but a small percentage of people can still contract the mumps even after being vaccinated.”

Symptoms of mumps include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite, and swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides. A contagious viral disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is no longer common because of vaccination programs, but outbreaks can still occur in places where people have prolonged, close contact with the affected person.

