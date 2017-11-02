Alton Abridged: Nov. 2, 2017

Halpin Music to relocate Alton store

On Oct. 25, owners of Halpin Music Company of Alton announced via Facebook that they have plans to move to a new, yet-to-be determined location soon and will close their longtime site at 2375 Homer Adams Parkway. Built in 1977, Halpin has served thousands of patrons throughout the Riverbend and beyond from its current 9,000-plus-square-foot location.

In their confirmed social media post, the owners said they are planning to refocus their product lines to meet the needs of the “school music” market segment and will downsize other product lines.

“In order to better serve this focus, and to ensure Halpin Music Company’s long-term viability in the regional community, the ownership team has made the decision to relocate to a facility in the area that more closely aligns with these goals,” the post stated. “As we become more focused on a business segment that requires a much smaller footprint, it logically follows that the building we have ‘lived in’ for the last 40 years is simply too big for our needs going forward.”

While planning to continue selling small goods, accessories and print music for all product groups, the product downsizing does include the decision to “de-emphasize” product categories they noted as less profitable in recent years, including guitars, basses, amps, digital pianos and drum sets. A new location has yet to be finalized.

Rothman’s next move does not include Alton

Rothman President and CEO Jay Steinback announced the company’s next move in a press conference Nov. 1. In early 2018, four of the former Rothman Furniture locations will become part of a Warren, Mich.-based chain known as Art Van Furniture. The Alton Rothman location, however, is not part of that plan.

Two existing Rothman Furniture sites that won’t be converted to Art Van are the Alton store, at 3001 Washington Ave., and the Shrewsbury store in Missouri at 7737 Watson Road. The future use for the 37,000-square-foot property in Alton is still undetermined, while the 88,000-square-foot Shrewsbury property is under contract to U-Haul.

The stores that are included — in Affton, Bridgeton, O’Fallon, Mo., and O’Fallon, Ill. — will be Art Van’s first in the St. Louis area. Steinback, 39, will lead the new Art Van of St. Louis franchise, and 220 of Rothman’s 230 employees are being offered employment at Art Van.

