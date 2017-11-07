Alton Abridged: Nov. 7, 2017

Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons has confirmed the Illinois Department of Transportation approved a memorandum of understanding Nov. 6 allowing the proposed installation of cameras on the Clark Bridge to move forward.

Approval of a resolution is anticipated from the Alton City Council at its Nov. 8 meeting that will catalyze the installation of the license plate reader, or LPR, cameras.

“At the council meeting Wednesday, we are presenting a resolution about IDOT approving the cameras,” Simmons said. “We do not know when they will be installed. We assume it will be before Christmas.”

The project involves the installation of four cameras on the Clark Bridge, two for the northbound lanes and two for the southbound, with a projected cost of roughly $40,000. An IDOT study was completed to determine the impact of adding the cameras’ weight on the overhang as well as the impact of wind shear on the system, as each camera weighs roughly 11 pounds.

Law enforcement officials throughout the region have touted the cameras as a significant step toward deterring increased criminal activity coming into the Metro East from across the river.

Landlord licensing moves ahead

Alton’s Committee of the Whole has directed the city’s corporation counselor to prepare and present an ordinance establishing a system of landlord licensing for Alton. In a 6-0-1 vote at the committee meeting Nov. 6, with 3rd Ward Alderman Michael Velloff absent, the committee moved this resolution forward, with anticipated approval by the full council Nov. 8.

“We have been looking at this for quite a while and have come close to an ordinance draft, but haven’t gotten there before,” Corporation Counselor Jim Schrempf said. “I now have been given two weeks to finalize an ordinance for the council to approve.”

Schrempf explained it will be implemented much in the same way as a business license. Landlords who are in the rental property business and have multiple properties will be required to obtain a license.

“Someone with one property, that are not professional landlords, are not the targets for this,” he said. “A landlord with multiple properties could have their license impacted if, among all their properties, they are found to have one bad one, though.”

In other action Nov. 6, the Committee of the Whole voted unanimously in favor of eliminating the rank of captain within the Alton Police Department. The previously laid-over resolution was approved by committee members to be placed on file.

The establishment of a deputy police chief position and the resulting promotion into that position had created a vacancy in the captain’s position. With this elimination, the salary of the former captain’s position can be absorbed into the deputy police chief’s position.

Third crash at Statehouse Square in as many months

A car jumped the curb Nov. 1 at the circle where Central and College streets in Alton intersect near OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. This is the third such incident at the circle since the end of July, but major damage was avoided this time around.

Alton police reports indicate a Bethalto woman was driving north on Central Avenue on the morning of Nov. 1 when her vehicle hopped the curb and came to rest in Statehouse Square’s grassy area. The driver has had a citation issued as a result of the incident, which was determined to be caused by excessive speed.

On July 30, a driver crashed into landscaping blocks recently installed by Pride Inc. on the circle’s flowerbed. Another driver traveling north on Central Avenue crashed a vehicle into the square Sept. 14, managing to move halfway across the area and taking out an electrical control box before stopping.

