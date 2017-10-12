Alton Abridged: Oct. 13, 2017

Time and temperature number disconnected

Time and Temperature, a service sponsored for decades by OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center, was recently discontinued. The service, when accessed by dialing (618) 465-4545, provided those who called in with updated information including time, temperature and current weather conditions.

Libby Allison, media relations coordinator for OSF HealthCare shared that they had sponsored the service through a company called ETC. Allison said, “When we discontinued our sponsorship, ETC made the decision to pull out of the market. We started our sponsorship with ETC in 1998, but the line had several sponsors over the years, including financial institutions. When one of the last banks wanted to stop its sponsorship, OSF Saint Anthony’s took over the messaging and sponsorship.”

“More often than not, people have instant access to time and temperature services via their smartphones, and our call volume over the last few years has certainly reflected that. We had been receiving less than 10 percent of the calls we received in years past. Because we strive to be good stewards of our resources, we believe those sponsorship dollars can be put to better use in the future,” Allison added. She also noted that the community has an alternative local resource through WBGZ, with its 24-hour time and temperature service at (618) 465-2272.

City Plan Commission endorsesspecial use permits

Alton’s City Plan Commission hosted a public hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 10 to consider three requests for special use permits. Each one was given a positive affirmation by committee members and will now move on to the City Council for approval.

Drury Displays, Inc. d/b/a DDI Media had petitioned for a special use permit to replace a static face of an existing billboard at Alton Corners with a digital display face at the property identified as 309-317 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Illinois.

Candace Buehlman had also petitioned the city for a special use permit to operate a private hair salon in the basement of her home located at 3209 Edwards. Deanna Barnes, deputy director of development and housing noted, “Residents in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting expressed their concerns regarding operating the salon in a residential district as well as parking and traffic considerations.” The salon will not be open to the public.

Barnes also indicated that a resident at the meeting expressed similar concerns in regard to traffic and parking with the third petition for a special use permit. Jermaine McNeese petitioned for a special use permit to operate a small pre-owned automotive sales dealership at 1301 Milton Road, Alton, the former site of Reliable Radio.

Committee receives audit findings

With a 6-0 vote in favor, the City of Alton’s Committee of the Whole accepted the audit report as presented by Scheffel, Boyle at their Monday, Oct. 9 meeting. 6th Ward Alderwoman Stephanie Elliott was absent from the meeting.

Steve Pembrook highlighted some key information from the audit during Scheffel, Boyle’s presentation to the committee, citing a drop in revenues from last year to this year and an increase in expenditures resulting in a net position for the city overall at a negative $2.2 million.

Committee members also voted 6-0 in favor of recommending approval by the Alton City Council the designation of a handicap parking space in front of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 10 E. Third Street and another in front of 208 W. Elm Street as well as the establishment of a no parking zone on the west side of the 2500 block of Virden.

Reimbursements of up to $329,000 from tax increment financing (TIF) funds for improvement costs incurred at the Alton Center Business Park were recommended for approval by the City Council, with a 6-0 vote in favor. Clark Properties of St. Louis would partially be reimbursed for the costs of structural and parking lot improvements at 1440 Discovery Way made as a part of a redevelopment agreement with the city. Tenants impacted include American Water Works and Imperial Manufacturing Group Inc.

Other action taken by the committee included the adoption of amendments to the city’s building codes. All of the committee’s recommendations will go before the Alton City Council at their meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 11 for approval.